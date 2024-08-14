CEO of McDan Group of Companies, Dr Daniel McKorley, has opened up on GPL sponsorship

The business mogul has opted not to sponsor the Ghana Premier League due to match-fixing allegations

The Ghana Premier League will be without sponsorship for the upcoming season, which begins in September

Ghanaian businessman Dr Daniel McKorley has opened up on opting not to sponsor the Ghana Premier League.

The domestic topflight league will commence without a headline sponsor following the termination of the contract between the Ghana Football Association and BetPawa.

Dr McKorley, affectionately known as McDan, is the Chief Executive Officer of the McDan Group of Companies, one of the wealthiest men in the country.

Asked whether he will consider sponsoring the Ghana Premier League, McDan affirmatively answered no, insisting the game has been shrouded by allegations of match-fixing.

"I can sponsor the Ghana Premier League but the 'cha cha' is too much. The match-fixing is collapsing our game. You will watch a game and how a goalkeeper will concede a goal is funny and it is because someone must win a bet,” McDan told Asempa FM.

"Football is a nice game but our players cannot play for years. It is about time we sanitise our game," he added.

The Ghana Premier League has been hit with several scandals, with the recent being the alleged match-fixing game between Ashantigold and Inter Allies, leading to the demotion of both clubs.

Match-fixing hit Ghana football

In 2021, a game involving Ashantigold and Inter Allies attained global attention after a player disclosed that the match was fixed after videos from the match went viral.

Several players from both team were subsequently banned with the two clubs demoted to the third tier of Ghana football, before Ashantigold suffered indefinite suspension, as reported by Ghana Soccernet.

The player, Hashim Musah, who was with Inter Allies opened the lid to the match manipulation leading to a series of investigations from the Ghana Football Association.

GFA to introduce VAR to GPL

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that GFA president Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku has disclosed his outfit's strategy for improving officiating in the country.

Refereeing in the various divisions of Ghanaian football, especially the Premier League, has come under intense scrutiny following questionable officiating.

Fans and clubs have complained about the integrity of the domestic topflight and the credibility of the winners of the various competitions last season.

