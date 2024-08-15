Real Madrid's 2-0 win over Atalanta secured their 6th UEFA Super Cup, making them the most successful club in the competition's history

Los Blancos, previously tied with FC Barcelona and AC Milan with 5 UEFA Super Cups, has now surpassed them with this recent win

The fixture saw also Luka Modrić surpass Nacho Fernandez as Real Madrid's most decorated player, now with 27 trophies

After Real Madrid's UEFA Super Cup victory over Atalanta on Wednesday evening, a key player etched his name into the club's history.

Luka Modric has now become Real Madrid’s most decorated player, surpassing the previous record he shared with former captain Nacho Fernandez.

Luka Modrić lifted his first title as Real Madrid captain at the National Stadium in Warsaw. Photo: Jose Breton.

The Croatian maestro claimed his first title as Real Madrid captain at the National Stadium in Warsaw, securing a European Super Cup that will be unforgettable for him.

With this victory, the 38-year-old now holds the record as the player with the most titles in the club's history, totalling 27.

Modric contributed 14 minutes off the bench in Los Blancos' 2-0 victory over Atalanta, securing their sixth UEFA Super Cup.

The win was secured by second-half goals from Federico Valverde and new signing Kylian Mbappé, ensuring the victory for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Since joining Real Madrid in 2012, Modric has amassed an impressive trophy haul: 6 European Cups, 5 Club World Cups, 5 European Super Cups, 4 La Liga titles, 2 Copas del Rey, and 5 Spanish Super Cups.

What’s next for Real Madrid and Atalanta?

As noted by Sports Mole, Real Madrid will now focus on La Liga, starting their new campaign with a match against Mallorca on Sunday evening.

Currently, Eduardo Camavinga and David Alaba are the only expected absentees, with no new fitness issues reported from the UEFA Super Cup.

Although Ancelotti's team took some time to find their rhythm on Tuesday, they appear poised to be a formidable force in both La Liga and the Champions League this season.

Following their flawless start in Warsaw, there will be considerable speculation about whether this Real Madrid squad can dominate all competitions this season.

Mbappe reveals ambitious Real Madrid goals

Elsewhere, YEN.com.gh reported that during his official presentation at the Santiago Bernabeu, Mbappe outlined his ambitious goals as a Real Madrid player.

The former AS Monaco star expressed his determination to achieve greatness with the club, ending his speech with an enthusiastic "Hala Madrid!"

