Cristiano Ronaldo added a new goal celebration to his extensive repertoire after scoring against Poland

The 39-year-old's goal against the Eagles was his 11th strike this season for club and country

He was afforded much-needed rest after the hour mark when Roberto Martinez replaced him with Diogo Jota

Cristiano Ronaldo continued his red-hot form in front of goal, adding another strike for Portugal in their UEFA Nations League clash against Robert Lewandowski's Poland.

The evergreen forward netted his third consecutive goal in the competition, doubling Portugal's advantage after Bernardo Silva had opened the scoring.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Diogo Dalot debuted the Padel slice celebration after netting a rebound against Poland. Photo by Rafal Oleksiewicz.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo scores again in Nations League

This season, Ronaldo has been on fire for both club and country, showing no signs of slowing down.

His impressive form carried over into Saturday's match, where the Al-Nassr talisman came close to scoring as early as the 11th minute, only to see his effort rattle the crossbar.

However, Portugal's attacking dominance soon paid off, as Roberto Martinez's men found the breakthrough.

A well-crafted move saw Bruno Fernandes thread a perfect pass to Bernardo Silva, who calmly slotted home to give Portugal a deserved lead.

Ronaldo scores, hits new celebration

Ronaldo's persistence was finally rewarded when AC Milan's Rafael Leao tore through the heart of Poland's defence with a blistering solo run.

Leao’s shot, however, struck the foot of the post, but Cristiano was on hand to pounce on the rebound, slotting it in with precision, Bolavip reports.

This marked his 133rd goal for Portugal and his 906th overall, per Transfermarkt, as the legendary forward inches closer to the extraordinary milestone of 1,000 career goals.

Ronaldo's new goal celebration

Ronaldo, as expected, celebrated in style with his iconic 'Siuu' celebration.

Yet, the 39-year-old also unveiled a fresh move: the "Padel slice."

Having recently developed a passion for Padel tennis, Ronaldo incorporated his new hobby into his celebration, playfully mimicking a tennis stroke alongside teammate Diogo Dalot.

Ronaldo names player who could surpass him and Messi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo shared his thoughts on a player he believes has the potential to surpass both him and his rival, Lionel Messi.

In a conversation with former teammate Rio Ferdinand on his YouTube channel, the Portuguese legend identified Lamine Yamal as a rising star to keep an eye on in the coming years.

Source: YEN.com.gh