Swedru All Blacks head coach Prince George Koffie is already making waves in the Division One Zone Two League

The seasoned tactician is unbeaten in the four games he has coached since taking over as head coach of the Black Magicians

He would hope to continue his winning trajectory as All Blacks seek to return to the Ghana Premier League after years of absence

Prince George Koffie is making a statement in Ghana's Division One League, steering Swedru All Blacks United to an impressive start since assuming the helm in late 2024.

The seasoned tactician, who previously managed Karela United and Great Olympics, has transformed the Ozii Ozaa Boys into a formidable force, maintaining an unblemished record in his first four outings.

Analysing coach Koffie's performance with All Blacks

Under his leadership, the Black Magicians have secured four consecutive victories, finding the net six times while keeping their defensive line impenetrable.

This remarkable feat underscores his tactical astuteness, particularly in the highly competitive Zone Two.

Koffie's tenure began with a hard-fought triumph over Skyy FC, where prolific forward Rudolf Junior Mensah delivered the decisive blow.

The momentum continued with an eye-catching win against former Ghana Premier League side King Faisal at the iconic Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Building on these early successes, the experienced coach orchestrated his most emphatic performance yet, overseeing a dominant display against Nzema Kotoko, who are currently facing difficulties in the division.

The Swedru-based side dismantled their opponents with a resounding three-goal victory, sending a strong message to their rivals.

According to Ghanafa.org, the winning streak extended into the fourth fixture, where Koffie's charges edged Soccer Intellectuals in a fiercely contested away encounter, securing yet another crucial three points.

Coach Koffie earns prestigious accolade in Division One

His outstanding impact has not gone unnoticed, earning him the Coach of the Week accolade twice in just four matches.

Interestingly, both honours were achieved in challenging away fixtures against King Faisal and Soccer Intellectuals—each ending in hard-fought 1-0 wins.

Coach Koffie reacts to Division One accolade

Reacting to the recognition, Koffie expressed his satisfaction in an interview with YEN.com.gh, stating: “It feels great to be named coach of the week in two games out of four.”

Although All Blacks had no league commitments over the weekend, Koffie continued to showcase his tactical ingenuity in a friendly against Ghana Premier League leaders Heart of Lions, holding them to a goalless draw last Sunday.

This result further highlights the solid foundation he has established at the club.

What's next for coach Koffie?

Looking ahead, Koffie’s squad will face a challenging test against UCC Youngsters on January 22, followed by a tricky encounter against New Edubiase just four days later, per Flashscore.

With his side gaining momentum, all eyes will be on the Black Magicians to see if they can maintain their impressive run and mount a serious promotion challenge.

Coach Koffie lauds supporters of All Blacks

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Prince George Koffie has lauded the unwavering support of the club's passionate fanbase as they push for promotion to the top flight.

The 54-year-old acknowledged the immense backing from Swedru-based supporters, attributing their encouragement as a key factor in the team’s journey.

