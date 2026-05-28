The Government of the Kingdom of Cambodia has reportedly declared an uncompromising deadline for some African nationals residing in the country under special immigration waivers to leave

Handed down by the General Department of Immigration under the Ministry of Interior, the directive specifically hits travellers from countries including Ghana, Kenya, Cameroon, Uganda, etc

The trending statement explicitly warned that any foreign national from the affected states found after the announced deadline will face immediate arrest

The geopolitical landscape for African expatriates and digital nomads in Southeast Asia has taken a drastically restrictive turn, throwing hundreds of families, English teachers, and corporate workers into a state of absolute logistical panic.

Cambodia enforces a strict deadline for Ghanaians and other African nationals to exit, imposing severe penalties for non-compliance under new immigration directives. Image credit: France 24

Source: UGC

The sudden announcement from Phnom Penh marks a decisive, aggressive shift in Cambodia’s domestic security architecture as the country systematically closes structural loopholes that previously permitted long-term visa overstays under relaxed pandemic-era and post-recovery waiver configurations.

Cambodia to begin arresting foreign nationals

According to the high-priority diplomatic advisory served on Thursday, May 28, 2026, the Cambodian immigration authorities have finalised processing structures for all individuals who had accumulated overstay penalties under the previous waiver system.

The government has made it explicitly clear that the window for leniency is completely closed:

"All foreign nationals whose immigration fines have already been cleared must completely exit Cambodia on or before the 31st of May 2026," the General Department of Immigration’s official state notice directed.

The structural mandate explicitly leaves no room for extension or retrofitted appeal, forcing affected travellers to immediately secure high-priced, last-minute flights out of international hubs like Phnom Penh and Siem Reap.

For those attempting to evade the exit order, the Cambodian Ministry of Interior has mapped out a highly militarised enforcement strategy. Beginning next week, joint task forces composed of local police intelligence and specialised immigration units will execute coordinated sweeps across residential zones, known expatriate hideouts, and hospitality enclaves.

The cost of non-compliance

Any African national intercepted from June 1, 2026, onward will be processed under strict criminal, rather than administrative, codes. The standard penalty structure is locked at:

1. Immediate detention and transfer to immigration legal action units.

2. A mandatory 2-year prison sentence served in state correctional facilities.

3. A non-negotiable $8,000 (USD) cash penalty to be settled entirely before deportation clearance is granted.

The Instagram post below provides more details on Cambodia’s reported ban on Ghanaians and others from entering the country.

Source: YEN.com.gh