José Mourinho’s return to Real Madrid is already triggering major changes, with three senior stars heading for the exit door

Kylian Mbappé’s untouchable status at Real Madrid is reportedly over despite his incredible goal-scoring numbers this season

José Mourinho is reportedly set for a dramatic return to Real Madrid, with multiple changes expected at the club ahead of next season.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Portuguese coach is poised to sign a two-year contract as Madrid attempt to rebuild following a disappointing campaign.

Three Real Madrid players, including David Alaba, are set to leave the club at the end of the season as Jose Mourinho nears a Bernabeu return. Image credit: Real Madrid CF

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Carvajal among 3 Real Madrid players leaving

Romano also claims three experienced players will depart the Santiago Bernabéu at the end of the season.

Club captain Dani Carvajal and defender David Alaba are both expected to leave as free agents, while midfielder Dani Ceballos is also set to move on despite still having a year remaining on his contract.

According to TEAMtalk, Marseille, Real Betis, and Ajax have all been linked with Ceballos.

Meanwhile, fresh uncertainty has emerged surrounding Kylian Mbappé’s future at the club.

Despite scoring 41 goals this season and establishing himself as one of world football’s top forwards, reports in Spain and France suggest Madrid are now willing to consider offers for the French superstar if suitable bids arrive.

Mbappé has faced growing criticism in recent weeks following reports of tensions behind the scenes, controversial comments regarding interim boss Álvaro Arbeloa and frustration among sections of the Bernabéu support.

His long-term future at Real Madrid is now increasingly under scrutiny ahead of Mourinho’s expected arrival.

Source: YEN.com.gh