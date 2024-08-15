Cristiano Ronaldo is a true legend of the game, but he departed Manchester United on a sour note at the end of his second stint

There were rumours he might join Manchester City, but Ronaldo ultimately signed with Saudi Pro League team Al Nassr

Despite Ronaldo's world-class status, Pep Guardiola's side chose not to sign him, even after missing out on Harry Kane

The reason Pep Guardiola decided not to sign Cristiano Ronaldo has come to light.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will forever be remembered as one of the greatest players to ever grace the football pitch.

There were rumours Cristiano Ronaldo may sign for Manchester City but he ended up joining Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr. Photos: Naomi Baker/Stephen Nadler.

Source: Getty Images

The Portugal captain has plied his trade with Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus throughout his career.

Despite being in the twilight of his career, Ronaldo remains energetic and continues to find the net for Saudi Professional League team Al Nassr.

Guardiola refused to sign Ronaldo

Before moving to the Middle East, Ronaldo reportedly offered himself to Manchester City, but Pep Guardiola chose not to sign him

According to the Daily Mail, an exclusive passage from a new book on Guardiola’s Manchester City era opens up about how Ronaldo proposed himself to the club last summer.

The extract stated: “He offered himself to City last summer but Pep wasn't interested. There's no question at all that Guardiola respects his immense ability to finish chances as well as his superb physical condition, but how could this type of player fit into the precision machine the Catalan has painstakingly and strategically built at City?

“Thanks but no thanks, Cristiano. Not even after City's attempt to sign Harry Kane and buy an outright centre forward ended in failure.”

What's next for Pep's Man City?

The Citizens launched their 2024/25 season last weekend with a victory over United in the FA Community Shield final held at Wembley.

After a 1-1 draw, City triumphed in the penalty shootout. Manuel Akanji, who scored the decisive spot-kick, spoke after the match.

The reigning Premier League champions will start their title defence against Chelsea on Sunday, per Yahoo Sports.

Manchester City eyeing Rodrygo as Alvarez's replacement

In another Publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Rodrygo de Goes remains a top target for Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Reports indicate that City is evaluating several options after selling Alvarez, including Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze and Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

However, Rodrygo is also under consideration, with the Real Madrid forward reportedly being Guardiola's preferred choice.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh