Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has seen his world-class status as a footballer seriously questioned

According to an ex-Reds defender, despite Salah's impressive statistics, he doesn't qualify to be rated elite

Nevertheless, the Egyptian forward began the 2024/25 Premier League season on a flying note

Mohamed Salah's standing in the football world has taken a surprising hit after being controversially downgraded from world-class status.

Despite consistently delivering for Liverpool, some critics still question his elite credentials.

Former Liverpool defender, Gary Gillespie, argues that Mohamed Salah is not a world-class player despite his eye-watering statistics. Photo by Andrew Powell.

Despite the slander, Salah continued his remarkable tradition of scoring a goal or providing an assist in the first match of the season.

The Egyptian maestro was instrumental in Liverpool's 2-0 victory against Ipswich Town, setting up Diogo Jota's opening goal before sealing the win with a typically sharp finish.

Salah's latest contribution brings his tally to an astounding 300 goal involvements (212 goals and 88 assists) in just 350 appearances for Liverpool, per the club's website.

Such numbers have firmly entrenched him as one of the club's greatest-ever players, alongside icons like Steven Gerrard and Kenny Dalglish.

However, some critics remain unconvinced despite these remarkable achievements and eight major trophies since his arrival from AS Roma.

Mohamed Salah brutally told he's not world-class

One of the more vocal doubters is former Liverpool defender Gary Gillespie, who questioned Salah's status as a world-class player.

"We talk about Mohamed Salah being a world-class footballer... is he a world-class footballer? I don't think he is, but his stats suggest that he is because his stats are through the roof," Gillespie commented, as quoted by Sportskeeda.

Salah’s detractors might point to aspects of his game that fall short of the highest standard.

Yet, in terms of pure productivity and impact, few can match the consistency of his output.

His ability to deliver crucial goals and assists in key moments is a hallmark of an elite player, even if some question other elements of his game.

Mohamed Salah makes Premier League history

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohamed Salah made history in Liverpool's opening game of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

By scoring against Ipswich Town, Salah became the first player to net on the season's opening day for nine consecutive campaigns.

This achievement saw the former Chelsea forward surpass legends like Alan Shearer, Frank Lampard, and Wayne Rooney in the record books.

