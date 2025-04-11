John Dumelo has given an update on his promise to advocate for rent advance to be reduced to 6 months instead of the current one to two years

In an interaction with Ghanaians on social media, a netizen reminded him of his promise, which prompted the politician to assure him that he was working on it

Prior to becoming an MP, Dumelo spoke passionately about the high cost of rent in the country and the illegal rent advance set by landlords

MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo, has reassured citizens that he is actively pushing for reforms to reduce the hefty rent advances that landlords demand in the country, especially in Accra.

The Member of Parliament gave this update during a social media interaction with constituents, where he addressed a reminder from a concerned citizen about his earlier promise to fight for rent advance to be capped at six months.

The lawmaker responded with strong conviction, affirming that the issue remains a top priority for him.

Before becoming MP, Dumelo had spoken passionately about the housing crisis in Ghana, describing the common practice of asking tenants for one or two years’ rent advance as unfair and illegal.

He vowed then, as a parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Congress, to see to it that the Rent Act is respected and implemented to its full extent.

The law currently allows for a maximum rent advance of six months, yet many landlords continue to demand far more, taking advantage of a lack of regulation and enforcement.

In 2024, he stressed the need for Parliament to step up and ensure compliance with existing rent laws. On social media, citizens often remind him of his promise, lamenting the high cost of rent in the country.

Dumelo praised for rent advance reduction efforts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users. John Dumelo's zeal to address these concerns has pleased many Ghanaians, who praised him during their interaction with him on social media. The current administration has widely used social media as a tool to interact with citizens and address grievances.

Nungua_FlyBoy said:

"Thank you once again for your concern."

SremJackSparrow commented:

"May God grant you the grace to do well in your office."

MohammedTebson wrote:

"Hold on a second; having Hon. Dumelo as Veep won't be a bad idea. Imagine the young spirit of the country. It's a great way to push for young government."

EricKwakuAsare said:

"It’s time we celebrate selfless leaders who do what’s right for Ghana, regardless of political affiliation."

John Dumelo gets Oponglo traffic light fixed

John Dumelo also recently got the Oponglo traffic light fixed and gave his constituents an update on social media.

YEN.com.gh reported that the MP rode a quad bike to check on the traffic light, which had not been operational for several months.

Many Ghanaians praised the MP for getting the road hazard addressed quickly.

