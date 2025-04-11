Amid Saudi Arabia speculations, Mohamed Salah has signed a new two-year contract extension at Liverpool

With 243 goals and 109 assists in 394 appearances for the Reds as of April 11, 2025, Salah is already a legend at Anfield

The Egypt international says he is expecting to spend a decade playing for the Premier League giants

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has officially ended speculation about his future by signing a new two-year contract with the Reds, extending his stay at Anfield until 2027 according to the BBC.

The 32-year-old Egyptian forward, who has become one of the club's greatest-ever players, reaffirmed his loyalty to Liverpool, citing ambition, team spirit, and a love for the club as his main reasons for staying.

Salah's Legendary Career at Anfield

Since arriving from AS Roma in 2017, Salah has been nothing short of sensational for Liverpool. With 243 goals and 109 assists in 394 appearances at the time of writing this article, he has etched his name into club history.

He currently stands as the club's third all-time leading scorer and has won every major trophy available, including the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup.

Salah's impact stretches beyond statistics. His consistent brilliance, blistering pace, and eye for goal have made him a nightmare for defenders and a fan favorite across the globe.

He was a central figure in Liverpool’s resurgence under ex-manager Jürgen Klopp as well as being a pivotal player under current boss Arne Slot who is poised to win the 2024/25 Premier League in just his first year at Anfield.

Speculation Ends After Saudi Links

There had been intense speculation about Salah’s future over the past year, particularly with interest from Saudi Arabian clubs reportedly offering astronomical wages.

His previous contract was set to expire at the end of the current season, leading many to believe he could be tempted by a move away.

However, Salah’s decision to sign a new contract demonstrates his desire to remain at the top of European football and continue competing for major honors with Liverpool.

Speaking after the official Liverpool announcement, he said:

"Of course I'm very excited - we have a great team now. Before we also had a great team. But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football. I have played eight years here, hopefully it's going to be 10. I'm enjoying my life here, enjoying my football. I have had the best years of my career here."

More Trophies in Sight

With Liverpool undergoing something of a rebuild under Arne Slot, Salah’s continued presence brings both stability and leadership.

The Reds have shown promise this season, and Salah remains at the heart of their attacking threat albeit they were knocked out of the UEFA CL by PSG in the Round of 16.

His new contract will take him through to at least his 10th year at the club — a rare milestone for modern footballers.

