President John Mahama received admiration from female street hawkers as his convoy passed through Accra

The women flapped their colourful wrappers in celebration ahead of Mahama’s arrival at Alhaji Banda’s funeral

Many Ghanaians who saw the video of the spontaneous gesture took to the comment section to share their views

President John Dramani Mahama has received a seal of approval for his governance so far from a section of the citizenry.

Some female street hawkers hailed the Ghanaian president as his convoy drove through the streets to attend an event.

Joyful scene as Ghanaian female street hawkers flap wrappers to honour President Mahama. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The president was attending the final funeral rites of Ghanaian businessman Alhaji Asoma Banda at the forecourt of the State House.

Upon sighting the convoy, the street hawkers flapped their colourful wrappers in a traditional show of honour and celebration for the Ghanaian president.

In a video circulating on social media, the women were seen abandoning their goods on the pavement to hail President Mahama.

The spontaneous gesture symbolises grassroots admiration and support for the newly installed government led by President Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The action of the street hawkers comes in the wake of President Mahama’s administration fulfilling its campaign promise to scrap some contentious taxes.

On April 2, 2025, President Mahama signed into law a series of legislative bills to abolish several taxes, including the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy), Betting Tax, and Emissions Tax.

The scrapping of the taxes has been widely welcomed and celebrated by many Ghanaians on social media.

Mahama, NDC leadership attend Alhaji Banda's funeral

President Mahama and the leadership of the NDC, including the National Chairman, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, graced the funeral of Alhaji Banda, a renowned aviation magnate in Ghana.

The funeral, held on Thursday, April 10, 2025, was attended by family, close friends and business associates of the late Ghanaian business mogul.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to street hawkers hailing Mahama's convoy

The street hawkers trending video sparked reactions on social media, with many netizens taking to the comment section to share their views.

@KwekuBaakoJ1 said:

"The President’s convoy is not up to even 6? Ei we really needed this change aswerr. Akufo-Addo would roam with more than 15 cars, with his chair in one car."

@princelonia68 also said:

@Ghanaians love President Mahama even more now...the NPP can bring Jesus's face on their ballot next elections, they will still lose."

@mawuli_2015 commented:

"Respect is earned, not demanded. Hope the arrogant political leaders are learning."

@JskytyEvans also commented:

"They are not serious. What has the president done for them that has changed their lives?"

President Mahama and the leadership of the NDC attend Alhaji Asoma Banda's final funeral rites. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

When did Alhaji Asoma Banda pass away?

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Alhaji Asoma Banda passed away in Accra after an illness.

The Ghanaian businessman was buried in line with the customs of the Islamic practice.

Alhaji Asoma Abu Banda was the first African to own a ship and the first Ghanaian to own an aircraft.

He was honoured for lifetime achievement by the Ghana Shippers Council in recognition of his great strides in the maritime industry.

