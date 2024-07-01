Ghanaian football legend Adjoa Bayor has been honoured at the Ghana Football Awards held on Saturday, June 29, 2024

Adjoa Bayor played for the Black Queens of Ghana between 1997 and 2011, captaining the team at the 2007 Women's World Cup

The award given to her was a recognition of her contribution to the development of women's football in Ghana

Former captain of the Black Queens, Adjoa Bayor has been honoured at the recently held Ghana Football Awards.

Adjoa Bayor, who played for the Black Queens, the senior female national team, between 1997 to 2011, was recognised for her contribution to women's football in Ghana.

Adjoa Bayor Photo credit: @ayisha_reports/X

Source: Twitter

The Ghanaian women's football legend was given a citation plaque at the event which was held on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at the Accra International Conference Center.

In 2003, Adjoa Bayo was named African Women's Player of the Year, making her the only Ghanaian female footballer to ever win that award.

As captain of the Black Queens, Adjoa Bayor led the team to the Women's World Cup in 2007 hosted by China.

She was also named in the World All-Stars team which played against the China national women's team in April 2007.

Adjoa Bayor played for Ghatel Ladies in Ghana, FC Indiana in the US as well as FF USV Jena in Germany.

Other awardees

This year's Ghana Football Awards ceremony was graced by the creme de la creme of Ghana football including current and past players of the Black Stars.

Ghana and West Ham United midfielder Mohammed Kudus won the ultimate award for the night after he was named the Footballer of the Year.

Jennifer Kankam Yeboah of Egyptian side ZED FC won the award for the best Women's Footballer of the Year.

Nurudeen Amadu was named Men's Coach of the Year after guiding Samatex FC to win the Ghana Premier League.

Women's Coach of the Year went to Yussif Basigi of Hassacs Ladies and the Black Princesses of Ghana.

Abdul Aziz Issah of Dreams FC won the award for the Future Star of the Year, and Emmanuel Keyekeh was named the Home-based Footballer of the Year.

Below is the video of Adjoa Bayor being honoured at the Ghana Football Awards, shared on TikTok by @3sportsgh.

Mohammed Kudus wins Footballer of the Year for the second time in a row

Earlier. YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus has been honoured as the Footballer of the Year for the second consecutive time at the 2024 Ghana Football Awards.

The West Ham United midfielder defeated Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Osman Bukarai, and Iñaki Williams to win the top award.

The 23-year-old has also been a vital member of the Black Stars, making waves in the Côte d'Ivoire-hosted 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh