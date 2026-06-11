Shadrach Owusu Ayei, known as Snap C and former manager of Black Sherif, was reportedly arrested over a more than $1m fraud allegation

Reports alleged that he collected huge sums for land and construction deals that were never delivered as promised

A viral video emerged showing the moment police officers took Snap C, who played a key role in Black Sherif's rise, into custody in handcuffs

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Ghanaian music superstar Black Sherif has been hit with some concerning news after his former manager was reportedly arrested by the Ghana Police Service.

Black Sherif's former manager Snap C is reportedly arrested by the Ghana Police Service over alleged fraud. Image credit: @degraft.anti, @gossips24tv

Source: Instagram

On Thursday, June 11, 2026, reports emerged that Shadrach Owusu, popularly known as Snap C, had been picked up by authorities over an alleged fraud deal.

Twitter page CDR Africa broke the news, alleging that the businessman had been involved in a fraudulent $1m land and construction deal.

“Shadrach Owusu (Snap C), former manager of Black Sherif, has been detained over allegations of a $1M fraud linked to land and construction deals. Investigators say the projects were never completed and the funds may have been misused, with a probe currently ongoing.”

The State News provided more context, writing on Twitter:

“Snap C is accused of collecting large sums of money, including $950,000 and $480,000, after allegedly promising land and construction projects that were never delivered. Investigators claim he neither owned the lands nor had the capacity to execute the projects, with allegations that the funds were instead used to support his personal lifestyle.”

The Twitter post with details of Black Sherif’s former manager’s alleged arrest is below.

Video of Black Sherif’s manager’s arrest

Soon after the reports emerged, a video went viral showing Snap C’s exact moment of arrest.

The video, shared by Gossips24TV, showed police officers taking Black Sherif’s former manager into custody.

He appeared to be in handcuffs as he was led to the police vehicle to be taken away into custody.

The Instagram video of Black Sherif’s former manager’s arrest is below.

Reactions to Black Sherif's former manager's arrest

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the report of Black Sherif's former manager reportedly being arrested.

LA RICH🎧🇬🇭 said:

"Guys be moving differently chale."

kojo_ab_ wrote:

"Eiiii, my boss."

Ekow 🇨🇻 commented:

"He may have managed Black Sherif. But he couldn't manage a black sheriff. Fraud is fraud, and the law is also the law."

kingelsurajy said:

"Some Ghanaians too dema fraud level be serious oo."

Black Sherif defeats ex-manager in court

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Sherif landed a massive win over his former manager, Shadrach Owusu Agyei, marking a significant development in their four-year legal battle.

The case stemmed from a 2022 legal filing by Shadrach, who sued Black Sherif for alleged breach of contract after he signed a major deal with Empire Music Africa, seeking a court injunction to stop his former client and his associates from performing at events or entering into agreements to perform at events without recourse to him.

In a January 16, 2026, ruling, Her Ladyship Justice Afia Adu-Amankwa ruled in favour of Black Sherif in the court case and dismissed most of the reliefs sought by his former representative.

Source: YEN.com.gh