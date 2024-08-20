Sadio Mane to join Benzema's Al Ittihad amid reported rift with Ronaldo
- Al-Ittihad are keen on signing former Liverpool and Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane, currently playing for Al-Nassr
- The former Saudi champions have already made an initial approach, signalling their interest in bringing Mane into their ranks
- This pursuit is fueled by reports that the Senegal international has fallen out with Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo
Al-Ittihad are actively pursuing the acquisition of Sadio Mane from Al-Nassr after Karim Benzema expressed his wish to play alongside the Senegalese forward.
Reports from the Middle East indicate that Al-Ittihad, the 2022-23 Saudi Pro League champions, are highly interested in signing the former Liverpool star during the current transfer window.
Al-Ittihad made an initial offer to Al-Nassr, and the two clubs are currently negotiating the deal's terms. According to Goal, the deal could be structured as either a permanent transfer or a loan.
The report further stated that Al-Ittihad's pursuit of Mane was influenced by their star striker, Karim Benzema, who wanted to play alongside the Senegalese international.
PAY ATTENTION: Your voice can be decisive. Choose best actors, comedians, dancers, and influencers in the country in terms of YEN Entertainment Awards 2024: 3rd Edition - VOTE NOW.
It is believed that bringing the winger into the squad will enhance their chances of competing for the league title in the upcoming 2024-25 season.
Mane had a strong debut season in Saudi Arabia after transferring from Bayern Munich last summer, playing 46 matches across all competitions for Al-Nassr, where he scored 19 goals and contributed eight assists.
Mane's exit would significantly impact his club, as he had developed a strong attacking partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo.
Following a disappointing defeat in the Saudi Super Cup final against Al-Hilal, Ronaldo and his teammates are set to return to the pitch on Thursday for their Saudi Pro League opener against Al-Raed.
Mane falls out with Ronaldo?
Mané is reportedly considering a departure from Al-Nassr due to a tense relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Senegal international joined Al-Nassr from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023 after facing difficulties in Germany and failing to recapture the dynamic form he displayed at Liverpool the previous year.
According to the French publication Foot Mercato, the ex-Reds hero may be facing a third transfer in two years following a reported fallout with Ronaldo.
Mane, Ronaldo among highest-paid players in Saudi
Earlier, YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the highest-paid players in the Saudi Pro League currently, based on figures by Capology.
The Saudi Arabia topflight has drawn elite talent by offering huge salaries, with three players earning over £1 million per week.
Following Ronaldo's lead during the 2023/24 season, a number of high-profile European footballers transitioned to the Saudi Pro League.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Isaac Darko (Sports Editor) Isaac Darko is a tier-one editor at Yen, boasting over 10 years of experience in the media industry. He has produced award-winning TV shows such as "Football 360" and "Sports XTRA" on ViaSat 1/Kwese TV (2014-2020). Isaac began his career as an Assistant Producer at TV3 Ghana Limited (2011-2015) and also contributed as a Writer for Pulse Ghana (2015-2019). He earned his bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2009. You can reach him at isaac.darko@sportsbrief.com.