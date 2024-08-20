Al-Ittihad are keen on signing former Liverpool and Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane, currently playing for Al-Nassr

The former Saudi champions have already made an initial approach, signalling their interest in bringing Mane into their ranks

This pursuit is fueled by reports that the Senegal international has fallen out with Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Ittihad are actively pursuing the acquisition of Sadio Mane from Al-Nassr after Karim Benzema expressed his wish to play alongside the Senegalese forward.

Reports from the Middle East indicate that Al-Ittihad, the 2022-23 Saudi Pro League champions, are highly interested in signing the former Liverpool star during the current transfer window.

Al-Ittihad are pushing to sign Sadio Mane to partner Karim Benzema amid tension with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Al-Ittihad made an initial offer to Al-Nassr, and the two clubs are currently negotiating the deal's terms. According to Goal, the deal could be structured as either a permanent transfer or a loan.

The report further stated that Al-Ittihad's pursuit of Mane was influenced by their star striker, Karim Benzema, who wanted to play alongside the Senegalese international.

It is believed that bringing the winger into the squad will enhance their chances of competing for the league title in the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Mane had a strong debut season in Saudi Arabia after transferring from Bayern Munich last summer, playing 46 matches across all competitions for Al-Nassr, where he scored 19 goals and contributed eight assists.

Mane's exit would significantly impact his club, as he had developed a strong attacking partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Following a disappointing defeat in the Saudi Super Cup final against Al-Hilal, Ronaldo and his teammates are set to return to the pitch on Thursday for their Saudi Pro League opener against Al-Raed.

Mane falls out with Ronaldo?

Mané is reportedly considering a departure from Al-Nassr due to a tense relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Senegal international joined Al-Nassr from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023 after facing difficulties in Germany and failing to recapture the dynamic form he displayed at Liverpool the previous year.

According to the French publication Foot Mercato, the ex-Reds hero may be facing a third transfer in two years following a reported fallout with Ronaldo.

