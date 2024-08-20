Sergio Ramos has caused a frenzy on social media after his recent activity regarding a possible reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo

Should Ramos join forces with Ronaldo, it could bolster Al-Nassr's defence ahead of the start of the 2024/25 Saudi League season

One fan, who was left drooling over the prospect of the former teammates reuniting in Saudi Arabia, said, "Don't let us dream"

Sergio Ramos's intriguing social media activity has ignited speculation of a potential reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia.

Currently unattached after departing Sevilla, the veteran defender has been linked with a move to Al-Nassr, where Ronaldo now plies his trade.

Sergio Ramos has left football fans buzzing about the potential of linking up with Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia. Photo by Franck Fife.

Source: Getty Images

While Ramos' next club remains uncertain, a few familiar and exciting possibilities have surfaced.

According to Relevo, his agent travelled to the United States to explore opportunities in Major League Soccer (MLS), where his former PSG teammate Lionel Messi is currently dazzling fans at Inter Miami.

The Athletic also reported that San Diego FC, an MLS expansion team set to join the league in 2025, is in advanced discussions with the former Real Madrid captain.

Is Sergio Ramos joining Ronaldo's Al-Nassr?

Adding to the speculation, reports have emerged that Al-Nassr, Ronaldo's current club, has expressed interest in bringing Ramos to Saudi Arabia.

The two players enjoyed a highly successful partnership at Real Madrid, where they won multiple La Liga and Champions League titles together.

The prospect of reuniting with his former teammate has left fans buzzing with excitement, especially after Ramos liked a photo of himself in an Al-Nassr jersey on social media, further fueling the rumours.

Ramos leaves fans dreaming after liking Al-Nassr post

Fans have taken to social media to express their anticipation.

One user, @MdAyubMak3859, wrote,

"Inshallah, God willing, he will be here!"

Another, @LiYa08079601, commented,

"For a veteran like Ramos, who has conquered football at both international and club levels, Saudi is a better option."

Meanwhile, @taytum_00 chimed in with,

"We're about to have the best duo again."

And @BlazySnipes summed up the general sentiment with,

"Don't let us dream 🥹."

Sergio Ramos picks Messi as GOAT ahead of Ronaldo

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Sergio Ramos once offered his perspective on the Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate after sharing the pitch with both legends.

Reflecting on the GOAT discussion, Ramos praised Messi's exceptional talent and admitted that the 2022 World Cup winner stands a notch above the Portuguese star.

Ramos seems to have firmly decided that Messi is the greatest of all time.

Source: YEN.com.gh