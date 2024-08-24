Alejandro Garnacho had his goal against Brighton and Hove Albion ruled out after an incredible offside offence

Joshua Zirkzee's knees were the difference between three points and a defeat at the Amex Stadium

The Dutchman tappedGarnacho's goal-bound shot over the line just as it was about to cross to secure the lead for United

Manchester United's second goal against Brighton was disallowed after a remarkable offside was spotted.

The Red Devils believed they had taken a 2-1 lead in the 70th minute when Alejandro Garnacho tapped in Bruno Fernandes' cross at the back post.

Joshua tapped in Garnacho's goal-bound effort which was just about to cross the goal line to give United the lead

Source: Getty Images

Garnacho, making his second substitute appearance in a week, claimed the goal and celebrated with his teammates.

However, the ball appeared to graze fellow substitute Joshua Zirkzee, raising the question of whether the Dutchman got a touch before it crossed the line.

Reason Garnacho's goal vs Brighton was disallowed

The Premier League explained the decision on their Match Centre Twitter account, stating:

"Zirkzee's goal was awarded on-field.

"The VAR checked for a potential offside against Zirkzee and recommended that the goal was disallowed. [The referee] restarted play with a Brighton free-kick."

United initially fell behind in the first half, with former United striker Danny Welbeck netting his 100th career goal, per Mirror Football.

Erik ten Hag's side responded with an equaliser from Amad Diallo, who was making his second Premier League start of the season.

However, a late blow came when Joao Pedro was left unmarked in the box and headed a Brighton cross into the bottom left corner past Andre Onana.

With little time left, United couldn't mount a comeback, resulting in their first Premier League defeat of the season at the Amex Stadium.

Garnacho delivers miss of the season

YEN.com.gh, in an earlier report, Garnacho has already staked a claim for miss of the season during Manchester United's match against Fulham.

The 20-year-old winger scuffed a shot wide with the goal wide open in the final moments of the game at Old Trafford.

Joshua Zirkzee, however, saved the Red Devils' blushes with a late winner on the Premier League's opening night on Friday.

