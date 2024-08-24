Jordan Pickford's Blunder Gifts Tottenham Second Goal in Everton Clash
- Jordan Pickford was responsible for Tottenham's second goal, gifting Heung-min Son the opportunity to score on Saturday
- Heung-Min Son intercepted the ball from Pickford and calmly finished to secure the second goal of the first half against Everton
- Tottenham secured a commanding 4-0 victory over Everton at the Tottenham Stadium, with Son netting two goals in the afternoon
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Son Heung-min capitalised on a disastrous error by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to score an easy goal for Tottenham.
The Toffee's entered the match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium eager to bounce back from last weekend's 3-0 home loss to Brighton, where they ended the game with only 10 players.
However, it was far from an ideal beginning, as Yves Bissouma, back in the Spurs lineup after serving a club-imposed one-match suspension, gave the hosts the lead within 14 minutes.
Just 25 minutes in, Son added a second goal for Tottenham, marking his first of the season, but it came in the most unfortunate way for the Toffees.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
After Roman Dixon’s throw-in reached Michael Keane, he decided to pass it back to Pickford.
In a video shared on social media, the England goalkeeper took a poor touch, which allowed Son to close in, steal the ball, and tap it into the vacant net.
The Toffees have had a shaky start to the season, struggling with depth in crucial positions and failing to find the back of the net in 135 minutes of play.
Manager Sean Dyche has faced criticism for his lineup choices, opting for Keane over new signing Jake O'Brien despite Keane's inconsistent performance last season.
Aljazeera reported that Spurs opened their season with a 1-1 draw against Leicester, prompting manager Ange Postecoglou to call for a stronger response from his team after the match.
Cole Palmer among Chelsea's top earners
In another publication, YEN.com.gh announced that Cole Palmer’s recent contract extension had elevated him to one of Chelsea’s top earners.
The club rewarded Palmer with a new deal after his impressive debut season.
Although his new salary ranks him among the top earners, it still falls significantly short of what stars like Raheem Sterling and captain Reece James receive.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Isaac Darko (Sports Editor) Isaac Darko is a tier-one editor at Yen, boasting over 10 years of experience in the media industry. He has produced award-winning TV shows such as "Football 360" and "Sports XTRA" on ViaSat 1/Kwese TV (2014-2020). Isaac began his career as an Assistant Producer at TV3 Ghana Limited (2011-2015) and also contributed as a Writer for Pulse Ghana (2015-2019). He earned his bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2009. You can reach him at isaac.darko@sportsbrief.com.