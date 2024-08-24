Jordan Pickford was responsible for Tottenham's second goal, gifting Heung-min Son the opportunity to score on Saturday

Heung-Min Son intercepted the ball from Pickford and calmly finished to secure the second goal of the first half against Everton

Tottenham secured a commanding 4-0 victory over Everton at the Tottenham Stadium, with Son netting two goals in the afternoon

Son Heung-min capitalised on a disastrous error by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to score an easy goal for Tottenham.

The Toffee's entered the match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium eager to bounce back from last weekend's 3-0 home loss to Brighton, where they ended the game with only 10 players.

Jordan Pickford was at fault for Spurs' second goal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

However, it was far from an ideal beginning, as Yves Bissouma, back in the Spurs lineup after serving a club-imposed one-match suspension, gave the hosts the lead within 14 minutes.

Just 25 minutes in, Son added a second goal for Tottenham, marking his first of the season, but it came in the most unfortunate way for the Toffees.

After Roman Dixon’s throw-in reached Michael Keane, he decided to pass it back to Pickford.

In a video shared on social media, the England goalkeeper took a poor touch, which allowed Son to close in, steal the ball, and tap it into the vacant net.

The Toffees have had a shaky start to the season, struggling with depth in crucial positions and failing to find the back of the net in 135 minutes of play.

Manager Sean Dyche has faced criticism for his lineup choices, opting for Keane over new signing Jake O'Brien despite Keane's inconsistent performance last season.

Aljazeera reported that Spurs opened their season with a 1-1 draw against Leicester, prompting manager Ange Postecoglou to call for a stronger response from his team after the match.

