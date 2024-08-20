Bayern Munich made light work of Grasshoppers in their last friendly match before the start of the 2024/25 Bundesliga season

Tuesday’s friendly against the Danish club offered Bayern a final opportunity to refine their tactics and integrate players

The Bavarians will open their campaign with an away fixture against Wolfsburg on Sunday, August 25

Harry Kane and Michael Olise were on target as Bayern Munich cruised past Danish club Grasshoppers in a friendly match on Tuesday, August 20.

The fixture served as the Bavarians' final tune-up before the kickoff of the 2024/25 Bundesliga season.

Bayern Munich thrashed Grasshoppers in their final preparatory match before the start of the 2024/25 Bundesliga season. Photo by Sebastian Widmann.

Source: Getty Images

Bayern vs Grasshoppers: Bavarians brush aside Danish club

Bayern, boasting a lineup filled with star players, wasted no time asserting their dominance, per Footy Stats.

Summer acquisition Olise opened the scoring just 12 minutes into the match, showcasing his impact in the early stages of his Bayern career.

Despite their overwhelming control of possession and territory, Vincent Kompany’s men found it difficult to translate their superiority into a comfortable lead, as Grasshoppers managed to resist further damage in the first half.

However, the second half saw Bayern quickly extend their lead, with Harry Kane doubling the advantage just two minutes after the restart.

The England captain's clinical finish highlighted his importance to the squad and provided a glimpse of his sharpness ahead of the new season.

Kompany, seeking to give his squad more depth, made several substitutions, one of which saw French youngster Mathys Tel replace Kingsley Coman.

Tel made an immediate impact, adding a third goal just six minutes after coming on. Thomas Muller wrapped up the scoreline in stoppage time.

The match ended with Bayern's convincing 4-0 victory, a result that not only solidified their readiness for the upcoming season but also reflected their dominance on the pitch.

According to the Bundesliga's official website, this performance followed their commanding 4-0 win against Ulm in the DFB Cup first round.

Harry Kane declines to lift trophy against Tottenham

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Harry Kane hesitated to lift the trophy after Bayern Munich's victory over his former club, Tottenham Hotspur, in the Visit Malta Cup.

Out of respect for the club where he spent 14 years, Kane declined the honour.

Footage captured Kane repeatedly nodding and quietly speaking to German international Joshua Kimmich as he passed over the captain's armband, with Kane visibly mouthing ‘no’ during the exchange.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh