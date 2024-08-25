Nico Williams shared a wholesome moment with coach Hansi Flick after Saturday's La Liga clash between Athletic Club and Barcelona

The interaction between Williams Jr and Flick has raised eyebrows amid Barcelona's strong interest in the Spanish winger

The 22-year-old has been on Barca's transfer radar all summer and was believed to be angling towards a move to the Catalan club

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has provided insight into his post-match conversation with Nico Williams following his side's La Liga encounter with Athletic Club.

Flick, who has seamlessly transitioned into life as Barça's head coach, has enjoyed a flawless start in Spain, securing victories in his first two league matches.

Nico Williams and Hansi Flick shared a heartwarming moment together after Barcelona edged Athletic Club in La Liga. Photo by Alex Caparros.

In the latest fixture, the 59-year-old guided Barcelona to a hard-fought 2-1 win over Athletic Bilbao on Saturday afternoon, per Goal.

The goals, courtesy of Robert Lewandowski and rising star Lamine Yamal, mirrored the scoreline of their previous victory against Valencia.

With six points from two games, the Catalan giants have maintained their perfect start to the season, positioning themselves as early contenders for the title.

Hansi Flick chats with transfer target Nico Williams

However, what caught the attention of many was not just the result but Flick's interaction with Nico Williams after the final whistle.

Williams, who has been on Barcelona's radar throughout the summer transfer window, was widely speculated to be on the verge of a move to Catalonia.

Despite these rumours, the talented winger eventually decided to remain with Bilbao.

Flick opens up on conversation with Williams

Given the context, Flick's exchange with Nico raised eyebrows and fuelled further speculation.

Yet, the German tactician was quick to clarify the nature of their conversation, downplaying any transfer-related implications.

"I didn’t say anything specific to Nico after the game… just congratulations for the Euros!" Flick explained, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

Flick's response suggests that the discussion was more about mutual respect and recognition of Williams' achievements with Spain in Euro 2024 than about continuing transfer talks.

Williams opens up about his future amid Barcelona links

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Athletic Club's highly-rated forward, Nico Williams, is unfazed by the swirling rumours linking him to a transfer to FC Barcelona.

The 22-year-old winger, who had previously been linked with a move to the Catalan giants, has clarified his future intentions.

Despite his close relationship with Yamal, Nico has firmly stated his commitment to staying at Bilbao.

