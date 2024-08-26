Yaw Yeboah and his wife Gifty Boakye have welcomed a new baby boy in the United States of America

The Columbus Crew winger brought his son out to celebrate after his club won the 2024 Leagues Cup

Yeboah has been plying his trade in the Major League Soccer since 2021 after leaving Wisla Krakow in Poland

Ghanaian midfielder Yaw Yeboah shared a heartwarming moment with his newly-born baby following Columbus Crew's victory in the 2024 Leagues Cup.

Yeboah and his wife, Gifty Boakye, the ex-girlfriend of Arsenal star Thomas Partey, welcomed their first child together a few weeks ago.

The former Black Meteors captain was an unused substitute as the Gold and Blacks cruised to a 3-1 victory to win the Leagues Cup.

Yaw Yeboah shares moment with his son after winning the Leagues Cup with Columbus Crew. Photo: Twitter/ @KellyanneStitts Instagram: @giftyb_.

In a video shared on social media, Yeboah was spotted with his baby as they shared the moment together.

Despite watching from the bench, Yeboah played a role enroute to the final of the Cup competition.

Cucho Hernadez, who was named the Most Valuable Player of the Tournament, opened the scoring for the MLS champions in the first half.

However, former Arsenal and AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud responded after the break.

Hernandez netted his second to restore Crew's lead in injury time before second-half substitute Jacen Russell-Rowe sealed victory, as reported by MLS Soccer.

Yeboah and Partey's ex start dating

Weeks after the news of the end Partey's relationship with Gifty Boakye broke, reports emerged that Yeboah was the model's new boyfriend.

Yeboah and Gifty were spotted together at various events, intensifying the rumours of their relationship. Few months later, the couple got married at a private event in the United States.

A few weeks ago, Ms Boakye posted her baby bump on social media indicating the arrival of her first child with the footballer.

Yeboah's girlfriend shares baby bump

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Gifty Boakye was expecting a baby not long after getting engaged to Yaw Yeboah, another Ghana international.

Gifty and Yeboah, a former player with the renowned Right to Dream Academy who plays in Major League Soccer (MLS) with Colombus Crew, came public as a couple in late 2023 before getting engaged in May 2024.

Barely three months after their engagement, the US-based model announced she was pregnant by sharing maternity photos on social media.

