Former Manchester United and England player Steve Bruce has named Asamoah Gyan as the player with the most flamboyant lifestyle he ever coached.

Bruce was Gyan's manager during his time in the English Premier League with Sunderland.

The ex-United star signed Gyan from Stade Rennais in the summer of 2010 and enjoyed a good spell together despite being a brief spell at the Stadium of Light.

Asamoah Gyan in action for Sunderland against Manchester United in the English Premier League. Photo: Mathew Peters.

Source: Getty Images

According to the ex-Sunderland manager, Gyan was the flashiest player he managed as he answered a quick-fire question session on TikTok.

"There’s no question, Asamoah Gyan was the flashiest player I ever signed at Sunderland," he said as quoted by Pulse.

During Gyan's time at Sunderland, he scored ten Premier League goals in 34 matches for the Black Cats, per Transfermarkt.

The legendary Ghanaian striker ended his brilliant spell in England to move to the gulf, where he joined Al Ain on an initial loan deal before making it a permanent deal afterwards.

The former Ghana captain enjoyed a stellar career in Asia, going on to feature for Shanghai SIPG and Shabab Al Ahli.

Gyan's stellar short stint in England

Despite his brief spell in the English Premier League, Gyan enjoyed good moments at the Stadium of Light.

The retired striker scored in big games, including matches against Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspurs, in the English topflight league.

He completed the campaign as the BBC Africa Player of the Year after an outstanding showing at the FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

