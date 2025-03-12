Otto Addo paid a courtesy call on Ga Mantse, His Royal Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, on Wednesday, March 12

The Black Stars coach sought prayers and blessings from the Ga Mantse ahead of Ghana's World Cup qualifiers

He is expected to name his final squad for the games against Chad and Madagascar on Friday

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghana Black Stars head coach Otto Addo is leaving nothing to chance as he intensifies preparations for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

In a significant move, the former Ghana international visited His Royal Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the Ga Mantse, to seek royal blessings ahead of the must-win encounters later this month.

Otto Addo paid homage to Ga Mantse, His Royal Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, ahead of Ghana's World Cup qualifiers this month. Photos by Visionhaus/Getty and @King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II/Facebook.

Source: Getty Images

Otto Addo pays courtesy call on Ga Mantse

The visit highlights the deep-rooted relationship between Ghanaian football and traditional authority.

Otto, recognising the power of unity and spiritual backing in shaping his team’s fortunes, paid a courtesy call on the traditional ruler.

Given the intense pressure on the Black Stars boss following Ghana’s failure to qualify for AFCON 2025, he is rallying every form of support as the nation braces for decisive clashes against Chad and Madagascar.

Speaking during the meeting, Addo emphasised the significance of collective backing in Ghana’s quest for another World Cup appearance.

"To seek for your support and guidance. There have been difficult matches and there are difficult tasks ahead of us.

"Ghana needs an urgent victory to go to the World Cup, and for that, we need the support of all Ghanaians and especially the Ga people and the Ga chief to support us in our task, so that the whole of Ghana can be happy," he said.

Following his remarks, a traditional libation ritual was performed by the assigned chief priest, symbolising prayers for success in the national team’s campaign.

Otto Addo to name Black Stars squad this week

Meanwhile, Otto Addo is expected to name his squad on Friday, March 14, according to Ghanaweb.

The much-anticipated squad list will likely include key returnees, such as Thomas Partey, who has been sidelined since missing the 2023 AFCON qualifiers in September and November due to injury.

Otto Addo is expected to name his squad for Ghana's World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar. Photo by Brendan Moran - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Additionally, Antoine Semenyo, who has been in top form, and Alexander Djiku, a defensive stalwart for Fenerbahçe, are set to return after missing Ghana’s final AFCON qualifier against Niger.

Reports also suggest that veteran forward Andre Ayew could stage a sensational comeback to the national setup following his impressive performances for Le Havre.

Ghana’s road to the World Cup

The Black Stars currently sit second in Group I, trailing Comoros on goal difference after four rounds of matches.

With fixtures against Chad (March 21 in Accra) and Madagascar (March 25 in Morocco), two victories would significantly strengthen Ghana’s bid to qualify for the global tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, per Ghanafa.org.

The road ahead remains challenging, but Otto Addo is determined to turn things around—both on and off the pitch—as Ghana looks to reclaim its place among the world's elite.

Micky Charles rips into Otto Addo

Interestingly, YEN.com.gh reported that veteran football administrator Micky Charles believes the Black Stars would be in a stronger position if Otto Addo served as an assistant to a high-profile coach.

The experienced football administrator suggested that the former Black Stars player might be better suited for an assistant coaching role.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh