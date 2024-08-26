Jamie Redknapp, a former AFC Bournemouth player, has praised Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo

The Black Stars forward impressed as Bournemouth held Newcastle United in the English Premier League

Semenyo has been the Cherries' livewire this season, scoring and assisting in two matches

Former England and Liverpool midfielder, Jamie Redknapp has extolled the qualities of Ghanaian striker Antoine Semenyo.

The Black Stars forward has been explosive for AFC Bournemouth at the start of the new season, scoring a goal and delivering an assist in two matches.

Semenyo created Bournemouth's goal in the 1-1 draw at the Vitality Park against Newcastle United on Saturday. His last-gasp strike also earned the Cherries a point on opening day against Nottingham Forest.

Jamie Redknapp praises AFC Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo after Newcastle display. Photo: Rob Newell - CameraSport/ avid Lodge/FilmMagic.

Source: Getty Images

Redknapp, a former player of Bournemouth, believes the club did good business in signing the forward from Bristol City at the beginning of 2023.

"Bournemouth was the better team, and with Semenyo on the right wing, he is an absolute star," Redknapp told Sky Sports.

"I don't want to be selling Bournemouth's players but we've got a few days in the window. He cost 10 million from Bristol.

"What a great signing he was. He is worth a fortune.

"He is such an elegant, graceful, and powerful player. He's got everything, that young man."

Semenyo netted eight times in the Premier League last season, per Transfermarkt.

Semenyo becomes Bournemouth's main man

The 24-year-old will be trusted with the burden of the club's main goal scorer following the departure of forward Dominic Solanke to Tottenham in the summer transfer window.

Semenyo and Solanke forward a strong partnership last season, steering Andoni Iraola's side to a top ten finish, their best in the top division.

Despite the signing of Evanilson from FC Porto, Semenyo is expected to lead the club this season.

Semenyo nets first goal of the season

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Black Stars forward Antoine Semenyo continued from where he left off last season after netting his first goal of the campaign in AFC Bournemouth's game against Nottingham Forest.

Semenyo, who is expected to carry the goal scoring burden of the club this season following the departure of last season's top scorer Dominic Solanke, assured fans of filling the void left by the England striker with an awe-inspiring display.

Bournemouth travelled to the City Grounds for the opening day clash with the Reds, and after a slow start the host broke the deadlock through Chris Wood.

Source: YEN.com.gh