Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo has netted his first goal of the season in the new campaign

The Black Stars striker scored late to earn Bournemouth a draw in their game against Nottingham

Semenyo is expected to replace striker Dominic Solanke who left to join Tottenham this summer

Black Stars forward Antoine Semenyo continued from where he left off last season after netting his first goal of the campaign in AFC Bournemouth's game against Nottingham Forest.

Semenyo, who is expected to carry the goal scoring burden of the club this season following the departure of last season's top scorer Dominic Solanke, assured fans of filling the void left by the England striker with an awe-inspiring display.

Antoine Semenyo celebrates after scoring for Bournemouth against Nottingham Forest. Photo: Michael Regan.

Bournemouth travelled to the City Grounds for the opening day clash with the Reds, and after a slow start the host broke the deadlock through Chris Wood.

Danjo Ouattara responded few minutes later but the goal was ruled out by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), as Nottingham headed into the break with the lead.

However, Semenyo, who was ever-present in attack took his chance when the home side failed ton clear their lines late in the game, firing from close range to earn his side a valuable point.

Semenyo netted eight times and delivered two assists last season, and was the club's second top scorer.

Danilo suffers injury after collision with Semenyo

Despite having a good game, the striker's early collision with Nottingham's Danilo had the whole stadium quite following the Brazilian's injury.

Danilo fell awkwardly and broke his leg after he tried to win a ball in the air with the Ghanaian forward, as reported by Reuters.

The medics rushed to the pitch to treat the midfielder before he was carried off the pitch on a stretcher.

Eight Ghanaian players set for EPL

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo and seven Ghanaian players will be involved in the 2024/25 English Premier League season.

Manchester City have won the last four Premier League titles under Spanish manager Pep Guardiola while Arsenal have been close in the last two seasons, with Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey playing a huge role.

The last time a club other than Manchester City won the league in the last seven years was in the 2019/20 season when Liverpool secured the title.

