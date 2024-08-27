The Forum for Accountable Governance has petitioned the Office of the Special Prosecutor over the African Games spending

Ghanaians have called for investigation into how $245m was used for the hosting of the prestigious championship

The West African nation hosted the African Games between February and March in Accra this year

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has been petitioned to probe the $245m spent in the hosting of the African Games in Ghana.

For the past week, the Ministry of Youth and Sports has been in the news after reports of how some of the monies were used became public.

The opening ceremony of the African Games in Ghana in February 2024. Photo: Nipah Denis.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Honourable Mustapha Ussif during his meeting with the Public Accounts Committee stated an amount in excess of $3m was paid to the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation for the coverage of the competition.

Twenty hours later, it was disclosed that $15m was spent on feeding of athletes.

Ranking member of the Youth, Sports and Culture Committee in Parliament, Honourable Kobena Woyome, also added that $4.5m was used for the Games Management System, which includes media accreditation, as reported by My Joy Online.

Forum for Accountable Governance call for probe

The Forum for Accountable Governance has petitioned the Special Prosecutor to investigate how the $245m for the competition was expended.

“To the extent that I told you I have so much confidence in the Office of the Special Prosecutor, we’re all law-abiding citizens and so, if investigations are conducted and properly so done and the outcome is that there are no corruption-related matters inherent in the organisation of the All African Games,” said convener Kwame Owusu Danso, as quoted by Pulse.

“I think the matter would have been brought to bed. And so, I would not further query or ask questions about it. At least, my conscience will be satisfied that I have done the Lord’s duty for the good people of this country,” he added.

$4.5m spent on media accreditation

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Member of Parliament for South Tongu, Honourable Kobena Mensah Woyome has disclosed that a whopping amount of $4.5m was spent on the games management system and media accreditation at the African Games.

Honourable Woyome, a ranking member of the Youth, Sports and Culture Committee in Parliament has called for the probe of monies spent at the multi-sport events.

His comment comes a few days after the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation were in disagreement over a $3.6m amount paid for the coverage of the games. Read more:

