Scoring headed goals in football requires a blend of timing, power, and precision from the player

Headers are a unique goal-scoring method, often leaving goalkeepers amazed by their unpredictability and beauty

YEN.com.gh honours the top six footballers who have scored the most headed goals in the history of the game

In football, headers are the second most effective way to score goals, and many players have mastered this skill.

Some of the sport's biggest names, including Cristiano Ronaldo, have built impressive careers by scoring headed goals.

Scoring headers is no small task as it requires a great amount of composure and precision to convert headers into goals. Photos Pedro Salado.

On Thursday, August 22nd, the Portuguese star showcased his prowess by netting a superb header as Al-Nassr kicked off the Saudi Pro League season with a 1-1 draw against Al-Raed at Riyadh's Al-Awwal Stadium.

The 39-year-old broke the deadlock by rising highest in the box to connect with Sadio Mane’s cross from the left.

Scoring headers is no easy feat, requiring a great deal of composure and precision.

Several star forwards have not only relied on their footwork to score but have also honed their heading abilities to find the back of the net.

YEN.com.gh presents the top six players with the most headed goals in football history.

Players with most headed goals in football history

6. Robert Lewandowski - 82

Lewandowski is a modern-day goal-scoring machine, capable of finding the net with any part of his body—right foot, left foot, chest, or head—much like Cristiano Ronaldo.

His tall stature makes him a constant challenge for defenders. At 34, he has already scored 82-headed goals and shows no signs of slowing down.

It’s only a matter of time before he climbs higher on the list of players with the most headed goals.

5. Luuk de Jong - 85

Often underrated for his heading ability, the Dutchman Luuk de Jong has an impressive 85 headed goals to his name—a remarkable feat.

The 34-year-old’s cunning and leaping ability allow him to outsmart and outmanoeuvre defenders in aerial duels.

Most of his headed goals have come in the Eredivisie, where he consistently showcases his full potential week after week.

4. Pelé - 124

Affectionately known as "The King of Football," Pelé is widely regarded as the greatest footballer of all time, having won three World Cups with Brazil across three different decades (1958, 1962, 1970).

He remains the youngest player ever to win a World Cup. Over his illustrious career, Pelé scored more than 1,000 goals, 124 of which were headers.

3. Carlos Santillana - 125

Santillana, a center-forward who earned 56 caps and scored 15 goals for Spain, was known for his dynamic play.

He is best remembered for his 17-season stint with Real Madrid, during which he won nine La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues. Out of his 253 career goals, 125 were scored with his head.

2. Gerd Müller - 144

Considered one of the greatest finishers in football history, Gerd Müller was a prolific goal scorer.

Throughout his career, he won the World Cup, Champions League, and Ballon d'Or. He scored over 1,000 goals for club and country, with 144 of them being headers.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo - 146

As with many things, Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list of players with the most headed goals in football history.

He is the only active player on this list, with his peers having retired long before his career began.

Ronaldo has won three Premier League titles, two La Liga titles, five Champions Leagues, and three Club World Cups, among many other honours.

He is the most capped international player of all time, with over 200 appearances, and holds the record for the most goals in both international football and Champions League history.

Ronaldo has scored 146 headed goals across five clubs and his national team, with more likely to come as he continues to play.

