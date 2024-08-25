Ghanaian winger Osman Bukari scored his first goal in the Major League Soccer for Austin FC

The Black Stars forward made his second MLS appearance for Austin FC against Nashville FC

Bukari joined the American soccer club in the summer transfer window from Red Star Belgrade

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Black Stars forward Osman Bukari netted his maiden goal in the Major League Soccer to help Austin FC to victory in their game against Nashville SC.

The Ghana international, who joined the American soccer club in June, had to wait for his second MLS appearance to open his account for the Texas-based club.

The Designated Player had already made two appearances in the League Cup but his strike against Nashville keeps Austin's play-offs hopes alive.

Osman Bukari scores in MLS game between Austin FC and Nashville FC on Sunday. Photo: @OsmanBukari9.

Source: Twitter

In a video shared on social media, Bukari broke free from the centre circle, beating his marker and the goalkeeper before firing home for Austin's second.

Jon Gallagher opened the scoring for the visitors moments after Hany Mukhtar had missed the chance to give Nashville the lead from the spot.

The victory lifts Austin FC to ninth on the Western Conference table, just three points behind FC Dallas in the battle for a play-offs spot.

Bukari arrived from Serbia giants Red Star Belgrade, and will be expected to play a pivotal role in the club's campaign.

Bukari eyes more goals at Austin FC

After netting his first for the club, the 25-year-old believes this will be the beginning of may to come.

He posted on social media after the match: "First of many more goals to come. Really excited for this hard earned one. Thanks to the fans for the love and support so far. Alhamdullilah for everything!"

Bukari has made four appearances across all competitions for Austin FC this season.

Bukari makes MLS debut for Austin FC

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Black Stars forward, Osman Bukari has made his long-awaited Major League Soccer debut after featuring in Austin FC's game against Charlotte FC.

The Ghana international joined the Verdes in June but had to wait until after the World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic to fly to the United States.

He was given a special welcome after touching down in Texas and spent close to two weeks preparing for his first appearance.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh