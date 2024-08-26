Ghana coach Otto Addo has shared two quality attributes of striker Jordan Ayew

The Black Stars striker left Crystal Palace to join Leicester City in the transfer window

Ayew and his Ghana teammates will reunite in September for the Nations Cup qualifiers

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has huge admiration for striker Jordan Ayew, applauding him for his discipline and dedication to the national team.

Ayew was Ghana's hero in the last two games in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, netting the winner against Mali in Bamako and also scoring a hat-trick against the Central African Republic.

The 32-year-old striker is one of few players with over 100 appearances for the Black Stars, scoring 28 times for the national team.

The ex-Marseille forward joined Leicester City in the summer transfer window after ending his six-year stay at Crystal Palace, as reported by the BBC.

Ayew will rejoin the Black Stars team for the opening games of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in September against Angola and Nigeria.

Otto Addo hails Jordan Ayew

In an interview with FIFA's media channel, as quoted on Ghana Scoccernet, Addo opened up on the respect players in the national team offer the Leicester City forward.

"All the players have a very good opinion of him [Jordan Ayew]. He’s always disciplined, always shows up very, very dedicated to the national team and that’s his job," he said.

"Sometimes, and maybe people don’t see this as I know they expect strikers to score, when he doesn’t score, he does a good job and especially good defensive work; closing down gaps, winning duels, running and pressing. Even if he doesn’t score, I think, for me and other coaches, we see the benefits of him. I was happy for him that he scored."

Ayew joins Leicester City

