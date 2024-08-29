Black Stars coach Otto Addo has reacted to the state of the Baba Yara Pitch ahead of the Angola game

The Black Stars will host the Sable Antelopes in Kumasi on September 5, 2024, for the AFCON qualifiers opener

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium is currently being worked on ahead of next Thursday's game

Head coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo has shared his concern about the state of the Baba Yara pitch ahead of Ghana's 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next month.

The four-time African champions will host Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on September 5, 2024, in their opening game of the qualifiers.

However, the nature of the playing surface has left many worried with photos of the brownish state of the pitch trending on social media.

Ghana coach Otto Addo shares concerns over the state of the Baba Yara pitch.

The National Sports Authority has stated that the pitch will be ready for the game in Kumasi, as reported by Modern Ghana.

Addo insists the pitch affects performance

Otto Addo has disclosed that the state of the pitch affects the performance of his team, stating the movement of the ball becomes a problem.

During the match between Ghana and the Central African Republic, Addo stated that the rains helped his style due to the bad state of the playing surface.

"It's concerning because the way we want to play we need a good pitch," he said during the announcement of his squad for the games in September, as quoted by My Joy Online.

"At the moment, there are a lot of discussions about how we can do better so there will be no discussions about the pitch.

"We want our players to be happy to do anything possible to give their best on the pitch. Therefore, we have to do a little bit better to make the pitch as best as possible."

Otto Addo names squad for AFCON qualifiers

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghana coach Otto Addo has named a 23-man squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in September.

The Black Stars will host Angola in Kumasi before travelling to Morocco to face Niger in the opening two games of the qualifiers.

Conspicuously missing from Addo's squad is captain Andre Ayew, who has been omitted from the team for the second time running.

