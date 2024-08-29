Otto Addo has explained the situation of Eddie Nketiah and Callum Hudson-Odoi with Ghana

The Black Stars coach announced his squad for Ghana's upcoming AFCON qualifiers on Thursday

Ghana will host Angola in Kumasi before travelling to Niger to face Niger in the second group game

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Black Stars coach Otto Addo says the door remains open for English-born forwards Eddie Nketiah and Callum Hudson-Odoi to play for Ghana.

The former England youth internationals are eligible to play for the Black Stars despite making appearances for the Three Lions.

Otto Addo speaks on Eddie Nketiah and Callum Hudson-Odoi Black Stars situation. Photo: Visionhaus/ Jean Catuffe.

Source: Getty Images

Nketiah made his debut for England last year in a friendly against Australia but he has yet to make a competitive appearance for the Europeans, as reported by Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Hudson-Odoi has not featured for the Three Lions in over three years.

Addo leaves doors open for England duo

The Black Stars coach during the announcement of his squad for Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers disclosed he has been in communication with both Nketiah and Hudson-Odoi.

However, the soon-to-be Crystal Palace player and Nottingham Forest winger have asked for time to make a decision.

Both players seem to have lost their places in the England team after they failed to make the squad for the European Championship in Germany in June.

Addo told reporters, as quoted by Ghana Soccernet: "The door is always opened. The first time I came here as coach for the game against Nigeria, I was after them but they said they needed time and they are still not here. It's just that to be honest, players who want to join the national team should come quite early to get familiar with me, with the team, the players and Ghana."

"Before that I have their numbers, I call, I texted them but the are always welcomed," he added.

Otto Addo names squad for AFCON qualifiers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana coach Otto Addo has named a 23-man squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in September.

The Black Stars will host Angola in Kumasi before travelling to Morocco to face Niger in the opening two games of the qualifiers.

Conspicuously missing from Addo's squad is captain Andre Ayew, who has been omitted from the team for the second time running.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh