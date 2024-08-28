Ballon d’Or: Karim Benzema Picks Vinicius Junior As Winner of Upcoming Awards
- Al-Ittihad forward, Karim Benzema, has backed Vinicius Junior to clinch the 2024 Ballon d'Or Award
- The Frenchman, who scooped the coveted prize two years ago, believes Vini deserves the gong
- Should Vini win, he will be the first Brazilian to take home the prestigious prize since Kaka in 2007
Karim Benzema has thrown his support behind Vinicius Junior to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or, endorsing his former Real Madrid teammate for football's most prestigious individual accolade.
Benzema's backing comes after Vinicius delivered a stellar performance throughout the previous season, solidifying his place as a top contender for the award.
The 24-year-old distinguished himself as one of the game's most electrifying talents, particularly in the latter stages of the 2023/24 campaign.
The Brazilian forward netted 24 goals across all competitions, including a crucial strike in the Champions League final, which helped Real Madrid secure an unprecedented 15th European crown, per UEFA.
Benzema backs Vinicius to win 2024 Ballon d'Or
As the Ballon d'Or ceremony approaches, Benzema, who claimed the award in 2022, has made his preference clear.
He believes Vinicius is the rightful heir to the throne, potentially unseating Lionel Messi as the world's best player.
Under a post shared by Vinicius on Instagram, Benzema commented simply, "Ballon d’Or," accompanied by fire and praise emojis, signalling his confidence in Vinicius's chances.
Who are the other Ballon d'Or contenders?
Although Vinicius is widely regarded as the favorite to become the first Brazilian to win the Ballon d'Or since Ricardo Kaka in 2007, the competition remains fierce.
According to the BBC, Jude Bellingham and Manchester City's Rodri also present formidable challenges for the prestigious award.
Vinicius reveals Ronaldo's Ballon d'Or advice
In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Vinicius had shared insights into the valuable Ballon d'Or advice he received from legendary Brazilian forward Ronaldo Nazario.
Reflecting on his quest for the prestigious award, Vini recounted a piece of wisdom imparted by Ronaldo, a two-time Ballon d'Or winner.
The Brazilian icon suggested that training at his house would bring Vinicius "closer" to winning the coveted prize.
