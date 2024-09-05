Otto Addo has called on the media and fans of the Black Stars to stop insulting players

The Black Stars coach disclosed that players have rejected Black Stars invite over insults

Ghana will face the Palancas Negras of Angola on Thursday in their AFCON qualifier opener

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has disclosed that players have declined calls to join the national team over abuse by fans.

Recently, defender Baba Abdul Rahman rejected an invite because he felt abused by fans at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium during a Black Stars game.

Rahman has placed his international career on hold to concentrate on his club career, where he has been in blistering form for PAOK Athens.

Otto Addo and Baba Abdul Rahman during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Photo: Julian Finney/ Elsa.

Source: Getty Images

The coach has had to call up new players to replace the veteran left-back and in explaining why players turn down invites, he stated the media can criticise players but not to the extent of insulting them.

"I mean with Baba it's like all the other players who we talked to already. I mean the door is always open if a player is ready to play. But the media have a big role to play here. You can criticize me when I am wrong, when things are not working for the players too, you can criticize them but what is wrong is for you or the fans to insult the players,' he said during the pre-match presser for the game against Angola.

"They have family, they have kids, they have friends, wife, and kids and so when they see these insults they feel it. It gets to them. No player comes to the national team on their own, coaches invite them so I am saying that it is our responsibility to condemn any act that aim to put players in bad light," he added.

Rahman declines another invite

According to Addo, the player stated he is not ready to make a return to the team despite his rich run of form.

The former Chelsea and Augsburg star has not featured for the Black Stars since the AFCON qualifier against the Central African Republic last year.

He was also not included in Chris Hughton's 27-man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, as reported by Citi Sports.

Addo eyes victory against Angola

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Black Stars coach Otto Addo hopes Ghana will get off to a bright start in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The four-time Africans will begin their qualifying campaign with a home game at the Baba Yara Stadium against the Sable Antelopes of Angola.

Addo, who has had a good start to his second stint as Black Stars coach, led the team through practice from Monday and believes the lads are ready for the match.

Source: YEN.com.gh