Clement Testimony has shared a prophecy for the Ghana Black Stars as preparations unfold for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

In a viral video, the man of God claimed the spirit of Ghana is not going with the nation's team for the tournament

The controversial prophecy has sparked outrage on social media, with concerned Ghanaians sharing mixed comments

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With the World Cup fast approaching, the founder and leader of WorldLight Revival Centre, Prophet Clement Testimony, has delivered a spiritual message for the Black Stars.”

Ghanaian man of God, Clement Testimony, drops a deep prophecy for Black Stars a few days before the 2026 World Cup. Image credit: Prophet Clement Testimony

Source: Facebook

In a video shared on social media, where the man of God was addressing his congregants, he disclosed that the spirit of Ghana is not going with the Black Stars to the much-anticipated tournament.

According to him, the selected team is not the country's team but the GFA team, claiming that the nation's club is being controlled by just four people.

"The spirit that protects Ghana says I should tell the Black Stars that he is not going with them. He said the team selected is not the Ghana Black Stars but the GFA Black Stars,” he said.

“What hurts me the most is the drop of Derrick Khon because I saw him in my vision. I saw small, small boys playing very well,” he added.

“How can you call the boy to come and later sideline him and pick someone who earlier refused to join the team. The whole nation is in the hands of only four people.”

“And I heard a voice, I am not going to the World Cup with them, they disobeyed me. I am very sad.”

Prophet Telvin Sowah details why his prophecy about Kudus Mohammed ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup appeared to fail. Image credit: Telvin Sowah Adjei, Kudus Mohammed

Source: Facebook

Prophet Clement Testimony explained that his prophecies were not just about football, but for the benefit of the entire nation, citing a vision he claimed to have received.

According to the man of God, some decisions by the Ghana Football Association have reportedly destroyed the whole agenda of putting the country on the map.

“I am worried about the World Cup because God made me know he was going to use the tournament to promote Ghana. It was not just about the ball but a promotional agenda, but it has been dismantled.”

Clement Testimony's message has triggered massive reactions on social media, with many football lovers sharing their diverse opinions.

The TikTok video of Clement Testimony sharing the prophecy is below:

Prophet Clement Testimony's Black Stars prediction sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Prophet Clement Testimony dropped a message for Black Stars ahead of the World Cup.

Prynx wrote:

“I thought you said earlier they would do well? If the vision was truly that of God, nothing would have changed that.”

Rebgg wrote:

“The minister and Kurtz Okraku should be sacked. Why is the presidency quiet?”

Prophet Collins Owusu Boakye wrote:

“You know that what you’re saying is not true.”

Dr Hay wrote:

“Is this the Word you were called to preach?”

Update wrote:

“Baba Rahman must be left out to see what he did today when Wales got their equaliser, he left the player to pass by him, and that was the same thing he did in the Portugal game, hmmm GFA justice for Derrick Khon.”

The TikTok video of Prophet Telvin Sowah is below:

Prophet Telvin Sowah clarifies unfulfilled Kudus prediction

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Telvin Sowah, clarified his earlier prophecy about Kudus concerning the FIFA World Cup, which many believed failed.

In a viral video, the renowned Ghanaian clergyman said it was an indirect message, claiming that he only predicted the outcome if he were taken to the tournament.

His statement triggered massive reactions on social media, with some football lovers supporting him, while others blasted the man of God

Source: YEN.com.gh