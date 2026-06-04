The Accra High Court ordered the remand of the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Kwame Baffoe, in police custody

Kwame Baffoe failed to comply with a court directive requiring him to surrender his passport as part of his bail conditions

The politician was absent from court when the ruling was delivered regarding his ongoing criminal case for false publication

The Accra High Court has ordered the remand of the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, in police custody.

The Accra High Court orders the remand of NPP's Kwame Baffoe in police custody for violating bail terms. Image credit: Adomonline

Source: UGC

The court issued the directive after the politician failed to comply with an explicit instruction requiring him to surrender his passport as part of his bail conditions in an ongoing criminal case.

Kwame Baffoe was completely absent from the courtroom when the final ruling was delivered by the judge.

The prominent Bono Regional Chairman is currently facing a serious charge of false publication in a legal case brought against him directly by the State.

Abronye DC reportedly violates bail term

In May 2026, the High Court granted him bail after he had earlier been remanded following his initial arraignment on the criminal charge.

As a core part of the official bail conditions, he was explicitly directed by the judge to deposit his passport with the court.

However, his total failure to comply with that mandatory directive prompted the high court to officially revoke the relief granted previously and order his immediate remand in police custody.

The substantive criminal case remains pending and is expected to continue seamlessly before the Circuit Court, where legal proceedings on the false publication charge are ongoing.

The unexpected judicial development has triggered a lot of conversation within political circles and among citizens monitoring accountability in the country. Many individuals expressed strong views on the visual absence of the politician from the court hearing and the strict enforcement of the rule of law regarding international travel documents.

The X post below provides more details on the court’s decision to remand NPP’s Abronye DC.

Source: YEN.com.gh