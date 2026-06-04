Accra High Court Revokes Bail of NPP Abronye DC For Violating Bail Terms
- The Accra High Court ordered the remand of the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Kwame Baffoe, in police custody
- Kwame Baffoe failed to comply with a court directive requiring him to surrender his passport as part of his bail conditions
- The politician was absent from court when the ruling was delivered regarding his ongoing criminal case for false publication
The Accra High Court has ordered the remand of the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, in police custody.
The court issued the directive after the politician failed to comply with an explicit instruction requiring him to surrender his passport as part of his bail conditions in an ongoing criminal case.
Kwame Baffoe was completely absent from the courtroom when the final ruling was delivered by the judge.
The prominent Bono Regional Chairman is currently facing a serious charge of false publication in a legal case brought against him directly by the State.
Abronye DC reportedly violates bail term
In May 2026, the High Court granted him bail after he had earlier been remanded following his initial arraignment on the criminal charge.
As a core part of the official bail conditions, he was explicitly directed by the judge to deposit his passport with the court.
However, his total failure to comply with that mandatory directive prompted the high court to officially revoke the relief granted previously and order his immediate remand in police custody.
The substantive criminal case remains pending and is expected to continue seamlessly before the Circuit Court, where legal proceedings on the false publication charge are ongoing.
The unexpected judicial development has triggered a lot of conversation within political circles and among citizens monitoring accountability in the country. Many individuals expressed strong views on the visual absence of the politician from the court hearing and the strict enforcement of the rule of law regarding international travel documents.
The X post below provides more details on the court’s decision to remand NPP’s Abronye DC.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh