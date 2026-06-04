Kenyan radio presenter Emmanuel Mwashumbe has mourned the suspicious death of his brother, David Nganga

Nganga, a bodyguard of a prominent MP, was found dead in his Kasarani home, raising many unanswered questions

The emotional loss has deeply affected Emmanuel Mwashumbe and evoked sadness among family and friends

Prominent Kenyan radio presenter Emmanuel Mwashumbe and his family have suffered a major tragedy following the demise of his brother, David Nganga, who died under suspicious circumstances.

Radio presenter Emmanuel Mwashumbe mourns as his brother David Nganga is found dead at his home. Photo source: FG Trade/Getty Images, Bill Pugliano/Getty Images, Hon. Danson Mwashako/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

Emmanuel Mwashumbe announced the demise of his brother, who was a long-serving bodyguard for the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Wundanyi Constituency, Danson Mwashako.

What happened to Emmanuel Mwashumbe's brother?

The exact circumstances that led to the untimely demise of David Nganga remain unknown.

However, according to Emmanuel, his brother was found dead at his residence in Kasarani, a neighbourhood in Northeast Nairobi, by the police.

The media personality noted that he received the news of his brother's demise during a phone call with his sister.

Mwashumbe said he immediately rushed to Kasarani to verify the news of his brother's tragic demise.

Upon arrival, he found that Nganga’s body had already been removed from the scene and placed in a police vehicle.

The radio presenter added that his late brother's body was later taken to Kasarani Police Station before being transferred to the mortuary at Kenyatta University Teaching Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH).

He said:

"I asked her what had happened, and she told me she had heard that my relative, Daudi Nganga, had died at his home after shooting himself.”

“I told her I would rush to Kasarani to see for myself what had happened. When I arrived, I found that it was true. My brother's body had already been taken and was inside a police Land Cruiser."

"It was then taken to Kasarani Police Station before being transferred to the mortuary in Kenya. Right now, many questions are running through our minds as a family."

Speaking about his late brother, whom he described as a beloved family man and friend, Emmanuel detailed how his demise had deeply affected his loved ones.

“Daudi Nganga is no longer with us. He was a person who was loved by many people. It is a very sad morning for our family. It is deeply painful,” he said.

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Source: Facebook

A post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted by the authorities to help determine the circumstances surrounding his untimely death.

The news of Nganga's demise has evoked sadness among many of his loved ones, including his boss and MP Danson Mwashako, who mourned him in an emotional social media post.

The Facebook post mourning the demise of David Nganga is below:

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