A very popular YouTuber content creator has given followers a detailed look at his luxurious mansion located in Migori County, Kenya

The social media personality shared videos of the property on his online platforms, offering fans a glimpse into his lifestyle and recent investments

Known for documenting his travels around the world, the YouTuber has built a substantial online following, making updates about his personal life and investments highly engaging for fans

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Popular Kenyan travel YouTuber Fredrick Marwa has given fans a glimpse into his growing investments after showcasing his luxurious mansion and newly completed horse stable in Migori.

The content creator, widely known as I Am Marwa, shared videos on social media highlighting the impressive property and the progress of his equestrian project.

Kenyan YouTuber Fredrick Marwa, popularly known as I Am Marwa, showcases his luxurious mansion in Migori. Photo credit: iam_marwa/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The mansion features a modern black-and-white design, large glass windows and a well-maintained exterior decorated with ornamental plants and landscaped surroundings.

Inside, the home boasts polished marble floors, gypsum ceilings, chandeliers and stylish furnishings that reflect a high-end lifestyle.

Marwa's latest update also focused on his newly completed horse stable, which is set to accommodate more than eight horses.

In a video tour, he showed followers the facility's interior and explained some of its key features ahead of relocating the animals.

According to the YouTuber, the stable includes designated feeding and watering areas, as well as rooms intended for equipment storage and veterinary supplies.

He also shared ongoing finishing works, including the installation of ceilings in parts of the facility.

The project highlights Marwa's growing interest in horse keeping, a passion he has frequently documented on his social media platforms.

His latest posts have attracted significant attention online, with many followers praising the scale of the development and his continued investment in projects back home.

Marwa has built a large audience through his travel content, which documents his experiences across different countries and cultures.

His mansion and horse stable have now become the latest additions to the lifestyle updates he regularly shares with fans.

Watch the Instagram reel here:

Source: YEN.com.gh