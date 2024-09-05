Ghana started their 2025 AFCON Qualifying match on a disappointing note at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium

Angola scored deep in stoppage time to hand the Black Stars a heartbreaking 1-0 defeat in their opening game

The defeat marks the country's first loss in Kumasi since South Africa beat Ghana 24 years ago

The Black Stars of Ghana kicked off their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign with a disappointing defeat, as Angola snatched a late victory with a stoppage-time strike by substitute Milson.

The 1-0 loss at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium left Ghana searching for answers as they look to regroup for their next fixture against Niger on September 9.

Ghana began the 2025 AFCON Qualifiers on a losing note as Angola scored late to pip their illustrious hosts. Photos by DeFodi Images and Issouf Sanogo.

Source: Getty Images

5 things we learned as Angold stun Ghana

YEN.com.gh examines five key lessons from the underwhelming performance of Otto Addo’s side.

1.⁠ ⁠The pitch sapped the quality of play

While it’s easy to point fingers at poor performances, the condition of the pitch played a significant role in the lacklustre display.

The surface at the Baba Yara Stadium was far from ideal, making it difficult for both teams to execute any fluid football.

Despite Ghana being the home side, they struggled just as much as their opponents, limiting their ability to control possession and link up effectively.

A poor pitch often disrupts passing sequences and player movements, which can lead to disjointed gameplay, and that was evident in this encounter, as noted by Ghanasoccernet.

2. Otto Addo outfoxed by Angola coach

Angola’s coach, Pedro Gonçalves, came into the match with a well-thought-out strategy that ultimately outsmarted Otto Addo.

Despite Ghana's home advantage, Gonçalves instructed his team to sit deep, absorb pressure, and hit on the counterattack—a game plan that neutralised Ghana’s usually potent attack.

Otto Addo's forward line, which is often a key strength, was left ineffective as Angola's defensive organisation stifled their opportunities.

The late winning goal was a testament to Angola's discipline and ability to capitalise when it mattered most, highlighting Addo's tactical missteps in responding to the challenge.

3. Alexander Djiku sorely missed

One of Ghana's standout players in recent years, Alexander Djiku, was sorely missed in this crucial match.

Known for his commanding presence in defence, Djiku's absence due to injury left a significant gap at the back.

Although Abdul Mumin, his replacement, put in a decent shift, his crucial error in failing to clear the ball led directly to Angola’s match-winner, per 3news.

Djiku’s leadership and composure were visibly lacking, and while no defence is invulnerable, having the 30-year-old at the heart of the backline could have provided much-needed stability.

4. Defensive frailties continue under Otto Addo

Since taking charge, Otto Addo has struggled to shore up Ghana’s defence as the team continues to leak goals.

In his tenure so far, the Black Stars have conceded in every match under his watch, which is alarming for a team aiming to reclaim its status among Africa’s elite.

In the tie against Angola, the defensive line lacked cohesion, and once again, miscommunication led to costly errors.

With 10 goals conceded in his first five games, Addo faces the urgent task of establishing a more solid defensive unit, whether through personnel changes or better tactical organisation.

5.⁠ ⁠Ghana's 'big boys' did not show up

The West African's star-studded lineup, including Premier League talents like Mohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey, failed to make their mark.

For a team boasting such quality, much more was expected.

While these players often shine on bigger stages, their performances in this game were below par.

Kudus and Partey, in particular, were unable to assert their influence on proceedings, and Ghana's attack lacked the bite it needed.

Even with the presence of Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Inaki Williams, Joseph Paintsil and Antoine Semenyo, the Black Stars looked lethargic and failed to raise their game when it mattered.

Otto Addo begs fans not to insult players

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Otto Addo has pleaded with Ghanaian fans to be measured with their criticism of Black Stars players.

Addo's call was in response to Baba Rahman's continued absence from the senior men's national team despite regularly playing for his club.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh