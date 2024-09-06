Real Madrid superstar withdraws from Brazil squad with thigh injury

Real Madrid have been hit with a fresh injury blow as one of their key players has suffered an injury in Brazil camp

According to the Brazilian Football Confederation, the player has sustained a minor thigh injury that may rule him out for two weeks

He may be sidelined for up to five matches in all competitions, including the derby against Atletico Madrid on September 29

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao will exit Brazil's international camp due to injury.

The 26-year-old is set to return to Spain shortly after sustaining a thigh pull during training with the national team.

Carlo Ancelotti is not a happy man after another Real Madrid player suffered an injury on international duty.

Militao is among four Real Madrid players selected by the Samba Boys for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay, per The Athletic.

The Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) stated:

“Militao felt muscle pain in his right thigh following training on Wednesday at the Athletico Paranaense Training Center.

"The CBF medical team conducted a clinical examination and MRI, confirming a minor muscle injury in his right thigh."

"As a result, the athlete has been ruled out of the two upcoming matches for the Brazilian national team in the qualifiers. The CBF expresses its support for Militao during this time and wishes him a swift recovery.”

Which games will Militao miss?

Expected to be out for ten to 15 days, Militao will undergo tests on his injury with Madrid once he returns to the club on Saturday.

He may be sidelined for up to five matches in all competitions, including the derby against Atletico Madrid on September 29, per Football Espana.

The defender had previously missed a large portion of the 2023/24 season after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee during the opening match of the last campaign.

So far this season, Militao has started all five matches for Real Madrid, achieving three clean sheets and delivering an assist in the 3-0 victory over Real Valladolid on August 25.

Real Madrid's injury casualties

Real Madrid players Aurelien Tchouameni and Ferland Mendy, who are teammates of Militao, have both withdrawn from the France national team due to injuries.

This means they will miss their Nations League fixtures against Italy on September 6 and Belgium on September 9.

Tchouameni exited the training camp on Monday with a left foot injury, and Mendy left the squad because of a shin injury.

Vinicius told he's racist after social media post

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Militao's Brazilian teammate Vinicius Junior faced accusations of racism from fans following a social media post.

The Brazilian star shared a photo featuring himself, Rodrygo de Goes, Kylian Mbappe, and Jude Bellingham to celebrate their partnership.

However, fans noticed that Fede Valverde was seemingly cropped out of the image, leading to a wave of accusations from some corners

