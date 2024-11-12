Ghanaian attacking midfielder Andre Ayew has congratulated former teammate Bafetimbi Gomis on his retirement

The former Swansea City, Galatasaray and Olympique Lyonnais forward has retired from football at the age of 39

Ayew and the former France international played together at Welsh club Swansea City in the English Premier League

Andre Ayew has penned a heartfelt message to former Swansea City teammate Bafetimbi Gomis following his retirement announcement.

The 34-year-old Ghanaian attacking midfielder starred alongside Gomis during their time together at Swansea in the English Premier League.

The French forward announced his retirement on French television, hanging up his boots at 39.

Andre Ayew celebrates former teammate Bafetimbi Gomis on his retirement. Photo: Paul Gilham Instagram/ @andreayew.

Source: Getty Images

In a heartwarming message on social media, Ayew described Gomis as a big brother and expressed gratitude for his guidance. He then congratulated him for ending an illustrious career.

"Today a page turns for my brother. Happy retirement to you, my friend! We shared unforgettable moments, on and off the pitch. Thank you for all the memories, battles, and inspiration and support. This is not the end, just the beginning of a new adventure! We are together Lion, Bafetimbi Gomis," posted Ayew on Instagram.

Gomis enjoyed an illustrious career that included playing for some of the best clubs in Europe, including Olympique Lyonnais, Galatasaray, and Marseille.

He also played for Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia and Kawasaki Frontale in Japan, per Transfermarkt.

Ayew returns to France

After almost four months without a club, Ayew returned to France to join Ligue 1 outfit Le Havre, a club he helped survive their drop last season.

The veteran forward is expected to use his experience to help the club maintain their stay in the French top-flight league.

Meanwhile, Ayew is yet to make a return to the national team since Match 2024.

Ayew to captain Ghana for Angola game

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Black Stars coach Otto Addo has changed the team's leadership ahead of the final two matches in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Mohammed Kudus captained the team during the games against Sudan last month following the absence of Arsenal star Thomas Partey.

Addo has dropped Partey for the matches against Angola and Niger while Andre Ayew is yet to make a return since March 2024. Read more:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh