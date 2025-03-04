Real Madrid's Rodrygo joined an exclusive club of Champions League top performers with his strike against Atletico Madrid

The 24-year-old Brazilian now rubs shoulders with the likes of Lionel Messi and teammate Kylian Mbappe in Europe's premier club competition

His goal, which came inside four minutes, played a vital role in Los Blancos' 2-1 win over their city rivals in the 1st leg of their knockout tie

Rodrygo de Goes delivered yet another big-game moment, lighting up the Santiago Bernabéu with a breathtaking goal in Real Madrid’s Champions League round-of-16 first-leg clash against Atlético Madrid.

The 24-year-old, known for his ability to rise to the occasion, wasted no time stamping his authority on the match, finding the net inside four minutes.

Rodrygo's goal vs Atletico means he joins an exclusive club of the youngest players to have scored 25 goals in the Champions League. Photos by Alex Livesey, Aitor Alcalde and DeFodi Images.

Rodrygo opens the score against Atletico

Receiving a precise pass from Fede Valverde, who was operating in an advanced role, the Brazilian forward muscled past his marker with impressive upper-body strength.

With a quick shift onto his stronger foot, he unleashed a thunderous strike that rocketed past Jan Oblak, sending the home crowd into a frenzy.

The sheer power and precision of his finish underscored his technical brilliance and ability to execute under pressure, per Goal.com.

Rodrygo joins exclusive Champions League club

Beyond giving Madrid an early advantage, Rodrygo’s goal earned him a place in Champions League history.

According to Opta, he became one of the youngest players to reach 25 goals in the competition, joining an elite group that includes Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, and Erling Haaland.

At 24 years and 54 days old, he now ranks among the youngest to achieve this milestone.

His name sits alongside club legend Raúl González, who accomplished the feat in a Real Madrid shirt, and Mbappé, who hit the mark during his time at Paris Saint-Germain.

Youngest players to score 25 Champions League goals

Player Age Club Erling Haaland 22 years, 47 days Manchester City Kylian Mbappe 22 years, 80 days Paris Saint-Germain Lionel Messi 22 years, 286 days FC Barcelona Raul Gonzalez 23 years, 252 days Real Madrid Rodrygo 24 years, 54 days Real Madrid

Despite Rodrygo’s early brilliance, Atlético responded through Julián Álvarez, who rifled home a powerful effort from the right edge of the box in the 32nd minute.

His equaliser momentarily shifted the momentum in favour of Diego Simeone’s side, forcing Los Blancos to regroup after their early dominance.

Real Madrid seals hard-fought win over Atletico

However, Brahim Díaz restored the lead for the White Angels in stunning fashion just ten minutes into the second half, which proved to be the winning goal.

Brahim Diaz celebrates after scoring the match-winning goal for Real Madrid in their first-leg Champions League knockout tie with Atletico Madrid. Photo by Diego Souto.

Dancing through a cluster of Atlético defenders, he showcased his close control and composure before coolly slotting the ball past Oblak, securing an important victory in a heated derby clash.

Rodrygo’s latest milestone and his ability to step up in crucial moments continue to highlight his evolution as a key figure in Carlo Ancelotti’s attacking setup.

With Real Madrid aiming for European glory once again, performances like these reaffirm his growing status among football’s elite.

Rodrygo pays tribute to Ronaldo and John Cena

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Rodrygo paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo and WWE icon John Cena with his goal celebration.

The former Santos prodigy performed Ronaldo's "I am here" and Cena's "You can't see me" celebrations after breaking the game's deadlock.

