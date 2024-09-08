Portugal captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, has revealed his preferences in a fun comparison game with Rio Ferdinand

The 39-year-old was put on the spot by Ferdinand to pick his choice between a host of elite footballers

The most intriguing of his responses was the one involving Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe

Cristiano Ronaldo has sparked yet another online debate, this time by sharing his preference between Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe.

The Portuguese legend has been making headlines recently for a myriad of reasons, from reaching the historic milestone of 900 career goals to missing out on the 2024 Ballon d'Or shortlist, but he continues to captivate his fans with his thoughts and insights.

Cristiano Ronaldo has disclosed his preference between Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema.

Source: Getty Images

While Ronaldo's legacy as one of the greatest players in football is undeniable, he has also ventured into the world of content creation, per Variety, offering a glimpse into his life through his YouTube channel, UR.

Ronaldo plays comparison game with Ferdinand

In his latest video, the 39-year-old sat down for a candid chat with his former Manchester United teammate, Rio Ferdinand.

Ferdinand, acting as the interviewer, played a fun comparison game with Ronaldo, asking him to choose between various footballing greats.

The first question was between Gary Neville and Paul Scholes, with Ronaldo opting for Scholes.

When asked to pick between Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Scholes, he again chose the latter. For the third time, Scholes came out on top when pitted against Carlos Tevez.

However, things got interesting when David Beckham entered the fray.

Ronaldo picked Beckham over Scholes and then chose the English star ahead of Ángel Di María.

Beckham's reign was short-lived, though, as Ryan Giggs edged him out in the next round of comparisons.

Giggs' influence was undeniable for Ronaldo, as he also ranked the Welshman ahead of Pepe, Sergio Ramos, and Marcelo.

But when Giggs was matched up against Karim Benzema, Ronaldo finally shifted his allegiance to the French striker.

Ronaldo chooses between Benzema and Mbappe

The climax came when Ferdinand asked Ronaldo to decide between Benzema and Mbappe.

After careful reflection, the Al-Nassr forward ultimately chose Mbappe, underscoring his preference for the French captain.

This decision inevitably stoked the ongoing debate about Mbappé’s rise and his future legacy compared to established stars like Benzema.

Ronaldo becomes emotional after 900th career goal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo displayed raw emotion after scoring his 900th career goal on Thursday, September 5.

Following a close-range finish from a Nuno Mendes cross, Ronaldo dropped to his knees, seemingly overwhelmed with tears in his eyes.

This milestone solidifies his position as the first player to achieve such a remarkable feat in football history.

