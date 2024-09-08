Salis Abdul Samed has become the fifth Ghanaian player to sign for AFC Sunderland

The Black Stars midfielder joined the club in the summer transfer window from RC Lens

Abdul Samed is expected to make his debut for the club against Plymouth Argyle next week

Black Stars midfielder Salis Abdul Samed became the latest Ghanaian player to join AFC Sunderland in England.

The 24-year-old signed a deal to join the Black Cats on a season-long loan from French outfit RC Lens.

Abdul Samed, a key figure with the Black Stars, is hoping to get his career back on track after he was relegated to the second team of Lens.

However, his move to England and Sunderland is deemed as the perfect place for him to re-establish himself as the midfielder who was once chased by top clubs in Europe.

Asamoah Gyan and four Ghanaian players to ever play for Sunderland. Photo: Michael Regan/ Gareth Copley. Twitter/ @AFCSunderland.

Source: Twitter

Before Abdul Samed's move to Sunderland, four Ghanaians including the legendary Asamoah Gyan had worn the red and white jersey at the Stadium of Light.

Yen.com.gh looks at the five Ghanaian players to ever play for AFC Sunderland.

Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan made the Sunderland jersey famous in Ghana after signing for the Black Cats. Gyan joined Sunderland in 2010 after a successful World Cup in South Africa with the Black Stars. The legendary striker wasted no time in making himself a fans favourite, netting in some of the big games and will be famously remembered for his strike against Chelsea and the celebration.

His career with Sunderland was brief after he ended up leaving just after one campaign. He sored ten goals in 34 matches for the club.

John Mensah

Before Gyan arrived at Sunderland, John Mensah was on loan from Olympique Lyonnais. The former Black Stars defender's time was marred with injuries.

However, he managed to make 34 appearances and scored a goal for the club. Unlike Gyan, Mensah had a quite career at the Stadium of Light.

Sulley Muntari

After winning an unprecedented treble with Inter Milan in 2010, coupled with Jose Mourinho leaving the Italian giants, Muntari decided to spend a season on loan in England with Sunderland. Unfortunately for Munatri, who had a successful time with Portsmouth in 2008, he struggled to settle at Sunderland, making only nine appearances for the club. However, he managed to score a goal for the club.

Antoine Semenyo

Semenyo has had a meteoric rise in his career after moving from the lower-tiers of English football to playing in the Premier League. In 2020, the then Bristol City player spent a half-season loan spell at Sunderland. He made only seven appearances without scoring for the then League One side.

Salis Abdul Samed

The Black Stars midfielder arrives with a high profile, having starred in Ligue 1 for the past two season. He is expected to play a key role if Sunderland are to gain promotion to the Premier League. Abdul Samed could make his debut against Plymouth Argyle next next week.

Source: YEN.com.gh