Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe has been dropped for his side's key Copa del Rey clash with Real Sociedad

The 25-year-old has rediscovered his mojo after a slow start to life at Madrid and will be sorely missed for Wednesday's first-leg tie

Should Los Blancos edge Sociedad across two legs, they could meet either FC Barcelona or Atletico Madrid in the final

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Kylian Mbappe will play no part in Real Madrid's Copa del Rey semi-final first-leg clash against Real Sociedad on Wednesday night.

The French forward, who endured a sluggish start to life in Spain, has since found his rhythm, establishing himself as Los Blancos’ primary attacking threat this term.

Kylian Mbappe will miss Real Madrid's Copa del Rey first-leg game against Real Sociedad. Photo by Angel Martinez.

Source: Getty Images

With 27 goals in 38 outings across all competitions, per Transfermarkt, the 24-year-old leads the club’s scoring charts this season.

His absence leaves a notable void as Madrid seek to reclaim the domestic cup for the first time since their 2022/23 triumph.

Why is Mbappe missing the Copa del Rey clash?

Despite the importance of the fixture, the French star has been left out of the travelling squad.

Reports, including those from MadridZone, suggest he is experiencing significant discomfort following a tooth extraction. As a precaution, manager Carlo Ancelotti has opted to rest him.

Real Madrid’s squad for the semi-final

Even without their talismanic forward, Madrid will field a formidable lineup from the 21-man squad making the trip to San Sebastian.

First-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has also been given time off, meaning Andriy Lunin is expected to start between the posts.

Defensively, the squad features Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, Lucas Vazquez, Ferland Mendy, and Fran Garcia.

In midfield, Jude Bellingham makes a return to action after missing a La Liga fixture due to suspension, while Fede Valverde has been afforded a much-needed rest.

Meanwhile, the attack boasts an array of talent, including Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, Brahim Diaz, and teenage sensation Endrick.

A window of opportunity for Madrid’s young stars

With Mbappe sidelined, fringe players such as Arda Guler and Endrick could see increased minutes.

Both youngsters have had limited involvement this season, prompting speculation about their long-term prospects in Madrid.

However, Ancelotti has reiterated that they remain integral to the club’s future.

When will Mbappe return?

The Frenchman's absence raises concerns over his availability for upcoming fixtures, with Real Madrid set to face Real Betis in La Liga on Saturday.

Kylian Mbappe has been directly involved in seven goals (six goals and an assist) in his last five games for Real Madrid. Photo by David Ramos.

Source: Getty Images

His condition will be closely monitored, and a return to action will depend on his recovery process in the coming days, per Goal.

How Mbappe nearly turned down a move to Real Madrid

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kylian Mbappé considered rejecting a move to Real Madrid this summer to support his younger brother, Ethan, at Paris Saint-Germain.

In an interview with Canal+, the French star admitted feeling guilty about how his departure affected Ethan’s future at PSG.

Mbappé even contemplated renewing his contract with the club to ensure his brother’s happiness.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh