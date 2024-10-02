Arsenal ace Bukayo Saka is confident about his side's Premier League chances this season after a strong start

The Gunners have finished as runner-up to Manchester City in the last two campaigns

After Arsenal's routine win over PSG in the UCL, Saka believes Mikel Arteta's men could wrestle supremacy from City

Bukayo Saka has shared his thoughts on Arsenal's Premier League aspirations following his standout performance in their UEFA Champions League victory on Tuesday.

Saka was instrumental in securing the Gunners' first win of the European campaign, as they saw off Paris Saint-Germain with relative ease.

Bukayo Saka, who stepped in as captain for Arsenal against PSG, celebrates his goal against Paris Saint-Germain. Photo by Julian Finney.

Saka stars as Arsenal beat PSG

According to ESPN, the breakthrough came after Kai Havertz gave Arsenal the lead, and Saka doubled it with a free kick that curled its way into the net, albeit with a stroke of luck.

Despite PSG dominating possession for much of the match, the 23-year-old and his teammates held firm, securing three crucial points in Europe.

In the final third, Saka was a constant menace, often leaving Nuno Mendes trailing in his wake and threatening every time he advanced, per Goal.

His overall performance warranted the fortune of his set-piece goal, showcasing his growing influence in the side under Mikel Arteta.

Saka makes bold Premier League prediction

After the match, Saka’s confidence was evident during an interview with Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, who was serving as a pundit for CBS Sports.

Henry inquired about Arsenal’s Premier League ambitions, with the club eager to break their title drought after falling just short to Manchester City in recent seasons.

Saka responded with measured optimism, saying,

“I don’t want to put too much pressure on us, but I do think this is the year,” as quoted by AFC STuff.

The Englishman acknowledged the growing belief within the team as they continue their push for Premier League glory.

What's next for Saka's Arsenal?

Arsenal faces an away trip to Southampton, who are yet to secure a victory in their opening six Premier League matches.

It presents a crucial opportunity for Arteta’s side to maintain momentum in both their domestic and European quests.

Arsenal fans erupt in celebration

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Arsenal fans erupted in celebration after their side beat PSG on Tuesday night.

Many of the club's fanbase expressed their belief that the team could go all the way this season.

