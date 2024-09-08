7 Best Goal-Scoring Midfielders in the history of football

Football is a team sport, requiring all 11 players to perform at their best for a side to win some of the toughest competitions worldwide.

Each player has a distinct role, but it's often the goal scorers who take centre stage.

While strikers typically get the glory, many midfielders have also become prolific goal scorers, earning a place among the greats.

Their ability to drive into the box and score has complemented their creativity and determination.

YEN.com.gh has ranked the top seven goal-scoring midfielders of all time.

7. Frank Lampard (297 goals)

Frank Lampard is one of England’s greatest footballers. A key figure in Chelsea’s golden era, he helped the team win three Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy.

Far from a traditional midfielder, Lampard frequently pushed forward into the final third, using his pace and strength to dominate opponents. His 297 career goals are a testament to his attacking prowess, making him a constant threat, even in the toughest leagues.

6. Bobby Charlton (312 goals)

Bobby Charlton, another English legend, made his mark decades before.

Overcoming the Munich Air Disaster, Charlton became a symbol of perseverance, leading Manchester United to greatness. With 249 goals for the club, only Wayne Rooney has scored more.

Charlton's ability to influence games and drive into the box helped him finish second in the Ballon d'Or twice, cementing his legacy as one of football's all-time greats.

5. Jan Ceulemans (314 goals)

Though Jan Ceulemans may not have gained the global recognition of others on this list, his impact in Belgium is undeniable.

Regarded as one of the nation's greatest players, Ceulemans made 96 appearances for his country and holds the record for the most appearances in the Belgian Pro League with 517.

His knack for late runs into the box and goal-scoring ability make him one of football's underrated talents.

4. Teofilo Cubillas (342 goals)

In Peru, the title of greatest footballer belongs to Teofilo Cubillas.

The elegant midfielder was crucial in Peru’s 1975 Copa America win and became one of only three players to score five or more goals in two different World Cups.

Cubillas, nicknamed "El Nene," netted over 300 goals in his career and was honoured by Pele as one of FIFA’s top 125 footballers.

3. Michel Platini (354 goals)

Before his name became linked to FIFA and UEFA scandals, Michel Platini was a force on the pitch.

The Frenchman won the Ballon d'Or three consecutive times (1983-1985) and was a key player for Juventus and other clubs.

Platini's knack for scoring, with 354 career goals, places him among the best French players of all time.

2. Fritz Walter (381 goals)

During the turbulent 1930s in Germany, Fritz Walter shone as a standout attacking midfielder.

Spending his entire career at Kaiserslautern despite lucrative offers, Walter remained loyal to his hometown club.

With 381 career goals, including 33 for Germany, he was later honoured as the national team’s honorary captain.

1. Zico (517 goals)

At the top of the list is Zico, the greatest goal-scoring midfielder of all time.

Despite never winning a World Cup, the Brazilian legend’s 517 career goals and graceful playing style have left a lasting legacy.

Primarily with Flamengo, Zico also had a successful stint in Serie A with Udinese, where he was named the league’s best player in 1983/84.

His unmatched goal-scoring record makes him stand out as the best of the best.

Source: YEN.com.gh