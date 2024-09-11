David Oduro has vowed to go the extra mile to succeed following his historic transfer from Accra Lions to FC Barcelona

Oduro's journey is not a solo one, as fellow Ghanaian talent Abdul Aziz Issah, a promising prospect from Dreams FC, will join him

His experience in the Ghana Premier League, known for its physicality, will aid his adaptation to the tactical demands of European football

Ghanaian left-back David Oduro has shown immense determination following his groundbreaking transfer to FC Barcelona.

He made history as the first player to move directly from the Ghana Premier League to the Catalan giants.

Photo credit: @FCBarcelona/X

While he begins his journey with Barcelona Athletic, the club's reserve team, Oduro has his sights firmly set on progressing through the ranks at La Masia to eventually break into the first team.

David Oduro declares 'war on sleep'

The 18-year-old is fully aware of the challenges ahead and has expressed a strong commitment to working tirelessly to achieve his dream of representing Barcelona.

In a candid interview with Sporty TV, Oduro emphasised his dedication:

"This is the time for me to work hard; it’s not the time to sleep. I have to push myself even harder to make it to the first team," the former Accra Lions defender shared, as quoted by Myjoyonline.

David Oduro reveals big ambitions

Before securing his move to Spain, Oduro had trial stints with Chelsea and Bayer Leverkusen, reflecting his ambition to reach the highest levels of football.

His development has been closely watched, and his recent transfer to Barcelona marks a significant step in his burgeoning career.

Oduro draws inspiration from Barcelona’s current left-back, Alejandro Balde, and dreams of competing in Europe’s elite competition.

"The goal is to play in the first team, feature in the Champions League, and also represent the Black Stars of Ghana," he revealed, outlining his aspirations.

David Oduro's playing style

In his two-year stint with Accra Lions, Oduro made 50 appearances, contributing one goal and six assists—a testament to his attacking prowess from the full-back position, as noted by Transfermarkt.

His ability to combine defensive duties with offensive support makes him a modern-day full-back with great potential.

Technically, Oduro’s versatility as a left-back—coupled with his pace, crossing ability, and defensive awareness—makes him an exciting talent for Barcelona.

Ghanaians who have signed for Barcelona

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted Ghanaian players who moved to Barcelona following the signings of David Oduro and Abdul Aziz Issah.

The first Ghanaian to join the Blaugrana was a former Black Stars midfielder who spent half a season on loan at the club in 2019.

Source: YEN.com.gh