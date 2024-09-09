England international Raheem Sterling has made a giant spiritual step after he gave his life to Jesus Christ

The 29-year-old's bold leap of faith comes on the back of his deadline-day transfer to Premier League side Arsenal

He could make his maiden appearance for the Gunners as soon as September 15 against Tottenham Hotspur

New Arsenal signing Raheem Sterling has taken a significant step in his personal journey by giving his life to Jesus Christ, marking a fresh chapter both spiritually.

After a tumultuous period with Chelsea, Sterling’s future remained uncertain until his last-minute transfer to the Gunners on deadline day.

Raheem Sterling joined Arsenal on transfer deadline day after leaving Chelsea on a season-long loan. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane.

While yet to don the Arsenal shirt on the pitch, the 29-year-old forward seems determined to turn things around after a challenging stint at Stamford Bridge, as noted by .

Sterling gets baptised after giving his life to Christ

Beyond football, Sterling’s decision to embrace his faith has been a major development in his life, as seen in viral videos circulating on social media.

The footage shows the England international dressed in white, addressing a congregation and sharing his testimony of coming to Christ.

The moment of commitment was sealed when he was baptised in a pool of water, symbolising his renewed faith.

Sterling’s choice to focus on his spirituality could offer a sense of grounding, something that might positively influence his career at Arsenal.

A move away from Chelsea and into Mikel Arteta's tactical setup may provide the fresh environment needed to rediscover his best form.

At Manchester City, Sterling thrived under Pep Guardiola, often excelling as an inside forward.

Arteta, who values dynamic wingers with an eye for goal, could offer Sterling the platform to get back to his best, particularly as Arsenal aim to challenge for major honours this season.

What's next for Sterling?

Looking ahead, Sterling could make his Arsenal debut on Sunday, September 15, in the highly anticipated North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur, as noted by Sofascore.

With the Gunners striving for their first Premier League title in over twenty years, Sterling’s addition could be pivotal in bolstering their attacking options.

His pace, directness, and ability to exploit space could be the key Arsenal need to reinvigorate their campaign, especially after dropping crucial points against Brighton just before the international break.

Raheem Sterling makes resolute pledge

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Raheem Sterling made a confident and resolute pledge following his last-minute transfer to Arsenal.

In a statement after the move, Sterling expressed his optimism, believing that joining the Gunners will help him reach his full potential.

His confidence is supported by the fact that Mikel Arteta has rejuvenated the careers of players like Kai Havertz.

