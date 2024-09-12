Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah has registered his displeasure following CAF’s decision to ban the Baba Yara Stadium

The continental governing body revoked the Category 3 status of the iconic stadium after Ghana's AFCON Qualifier against Angola

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Youth and Sports has instructed the GFA to urgently request CAF to inspect two major stadiums in Accra

Stephen Appiah has expressed his disappointment following CAF's decision to revoke the approval of Baba Yara Sports Stadium as a venue for international fixtures.

The erstwhile captain of the senior men's national team, Black Stars, joined many in voicing concerns over this troubling development.

Stephen Appiah has lamented at CAF's decision to ban the Baba Yara Stadium as a venue for international games.

CAF bans Baba Yara usage

The Confederation of African Football (CAF), through a statement issued by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on September 11, revealed that Baba Yara would no longer be eligible to host Category 3 games, per Ghanafa.org.

This decision followed the country's opening match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Qualifiers against Angola, where the Black Stars suffered a disheartening defeat.

CAF's ruling stems from several technical issues, particularly the uneven playing surface at the stadium.

As a result, Ghana is now facing a potential crisis, with their next home qualifier against Sudan likely to be played on neutral ground.

Stephen Appiah fumes after CAF bans Baba Yara

With fans expressing worry over the prospect of the Black Stars being forced to play outside of their home turf, Appiah urged swift action, describing the situation as a "national embarrassment."

He emphasised the importance of hosting matches on home soil, which he believes is vital to maintaining Ghana's football prestige.

"Playing a qualifier outside Ghana, except in a tournament, is a national embarrassment," Appiah stated on X (formerly Twitter).

"We must prioritize hosting our own games and protect our football pride."

What's next for Ghana after CAF's decision?

In response, the Ministry of Youth and Sports has directed the GFA to submit Accra Sports Stadium and the University of Ghana Sports Stadium as alternative venues for CAF inspection, Graphic Online reports.

It remains uncertain what measures will be taken next, but quick resolution is crucial if Ghana hopes to host their upcoming qualifiers without disruption.

