Thierry Henry believes there is one club capable of stopping Real Madrid from winning the 2024/25 Champions League

Real Madrid are always among the favourites to win the Champions League, given their rich history and dominance in the competition

No matter their form in domestic leagues, they consistently transform into a different beast on European nights

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Thierry Henry believes that one top European side has the potential to stop Real Madrid from securing yet another Champions League title in the 2024/25 season.

The French legend is no stranger to Europe’s elite competition, having played in it 112 times across spells with Monaco, Arsenal, and Barcelona.

Thierry Henry believes there is one club capable of stopping Real Madrid from winning the 2024/25 Champions League. Photos: Alberto Gardin/John Berry.

Source: Getty Images

He came agonisingly close to lifting the trophy in 2005/06 when Arsenal suffered a 2-1 defeat to Barcelona in the final in his home country, France.

Ironically, he would later win the competition with Barça in 2008/09, playing alongside Lionel Messi, Xavi, and Andrés Iniesta in a dominant 2-0 victory over Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United in Rome.

Since then, Real Madrid have cemented its status as the dominant force in the Champions League, winning six of the last ten editions.

Henry names Real Madrid's bogey side in UCL

However, despite Los Blancos reigning as current champions, Henry firmly believes that Barcelona should be considered one of the strongest challengers to their supremacy this season.

Speaking on CBS Sports back in November 2024, Henry expressed confidence in the Catalan giants' ability to go the distance.

"Yes, I do think that this team right now, because of the two years they have played together and the tough season they endured last year, they have learned the most about their character," Henry said. "That experience shapes how you perform and how you push forward."

What's next for Barcelona?

During the 2023/24 campaign, Barcelona fell short in the quarter-finals, bowing out with a 6-4 aggregate loss to Paris Saint-Germain despite holding a 3-2 advantage from the first leg in Paris.

Under the guidance of new manager Hansi Flick, Barcelona have already secured qualification for the last 16 of this year’s competition, finishing second in the 36-team group phase with six wins, one draw, and one defeat from eight matches.

The La Liga powerhouse is now set to face either PSG, Brest, Monaco, or Benfica in the next round as they aim to reclaim European glory.

Henry names Premier League's GOAT midfielder

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Thierry Henry had no doubts when selecting the greatest midfielder in Premier League history.

While he acknowledged there were several outstanding candidates, one name stood above the rest.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh