After Ghana's failure to qualify for the 2025 AFCON, many have described it as the worst period in the country's football history

The Black Stars struggled throughout the AFCON qualification series, picking just three points out of a possible 18

Disappointed fans of the senior men's national team have levelled the blame on GFA president Kurt Okraku

A resurfaced video of Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kurt Edwin-Simeon Okraku confidently asserting his stewardship of Ghanaian football has sparked intense discussions.

The footage, which has gained traction on social media, reappeared after Ghana's historic failure to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 20 years.

GFA President Kurt Okraku has been blamed by many for the sharp decline of Ghana football. Photo by Cristina Aldehuela.

Source: Getty Images

From grace to grass: Ghana's falling football standards

According to Ghanaweb, the Black Stars ended their 2025 AFCON qualification campaign on a disappointing note, succumbing to a 2-1 defeat against Niger on Monday.

This loss capped a disastrous run that saw Ghana finish without a single victory in six matches, netting only three goals throughout the series.

For a nation once revered as a football powerhouse, this downturn has drawn sharp criticism, much of it directed at Okraku.

Fans blame GFA president for football decline

The GFA president is being held accountable for overseeing what many describe as the lowest point in Ghana’s football history.

The failure to progress from a relatively manageable group featuring Angola, Niger, and Sudan has only amplified calls for introspection and reform.

Kurt Okraku insists 'Ghana football is in safe hands'

Amid this crisis, a 2023 video of Okraku resurfaced, showcasing his optimistic claims during his re-election campaign.

In the clip, he passionately argued that his leadership had stabilized Ghanaian football and set it on an upward trajectory.

"Ghana football has suffered. Ghana football has struggled. But Ghana football is on the rise. Most importantly, Ghana football is in safe hands," Okraku proclaimed confidently, as reported by Ghanasoccernet.

The timing of this video’s resurgence has fueled further frustration among fans, who feel the current state of the sport contradicts the assurances given by the GFA boss.

Okraku’s bold remarks in 2023, juxtaposed with Ghana’s recent decline, paint a sobering picture of the challenges facing the nation’s football revival.

